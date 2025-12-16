FDA issues recall on thousands of gallons of salad dressing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple popular salad dressings have been recalled due to contamination concerns.

Ventura Foods recalled 3,556 cases of its salad dressings last month, according to an enforcement report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall was issued because of a potential foreign object, specifically black plastic planting material, in the dressings’ granulated onion.

The recall was upgraded to a Class II, meaning that consuming the product could cause significant health consequences, as of December 4.

Affected salad dressings were distributed to seven different retailers and food courts across 42 states.

The recalled items, manufactured by Ventura Foods, include Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch, Caesar Dressing from Costco Service Deli and Costco Food Court, Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, Italian Salad Dressing, and Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip, and Ventura Caesar Dressing.

Salad dressings sent to retailers and food courts across 42 states have been recalled ( Getty/iStock )

Specific products can be identified by their SKU numbers here.

While there haven’t been any illness reported to date, consumers with the affected dressings are urged to throw them away immediately or return them to the place of purchase.

The dressing recall comes a month after Costco removed two Caesar salad products, which were supplied by Ventura Foods, from shelves. In November, the retailer issued a notice to shoppers about a Caesar Salad and a Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad, which were being recalled due to the “presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of these items.”

The affected products have the Sell By Dates between October 17, 2025, and November 9, 2025. The Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad can be identified by Item Number 11444, while the Caesar Salad can be identified by Item Number 19927.

Meanwhile, in October, Coca-Cola voluntarily recalled three packages of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and Sprite that were produced and distributed in Texas by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, LLC—a subsidiary of global bottler Arca Continental. The recall was issued because some of those cans may contain small metal fragments that could cause internal injury if swallowed.

However, the recall was limited to products distributed in Texas, specifically in the McAllen/Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio areas. A Coca-Cola spokesperson also said that all affected products were removed from store shelves by October 10 “out of an abundance of caution.”