Vanessa Hudgens expecting second child with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who welcomed their first baby last July, announced Saturday on Instagram that they’re preparing for “round two.”

In the post, they included a series of images of Tucker standing beside Hudgens, who is wearing a flowy white set with her pregnant belly exposed. Two of the pictures feature the High School Musical star pointing at her stomach.

Hudgens, 36, married Tucker, 29, a retired baseball shortstop, in 2023, after three years of dating. The two met through a Zoom meditation seminar hosted by Joe Jonas at the beginning of the Covid pandemic in 2020. Later that year, in November, the pair were spotted holding hands, and the following year, they made their relationship social media official.

“After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like: ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” the singer and former Disney star admitted in an April 2023 interview with Today.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their first child together in July 2024 ( Getty Images )

Hudgens reportedly gave birth to their first child in early July 2024. The baby’s gender and name have not yet been made public.

The newborn’s arrival came months after Hudgens debuted her baby bump while hosting the 2024 Oscars red carpet that March.

Fans had previously suspected she was pregnant as early as October 2023, though she denied the rumors while sharing photos from her bachelorette trip in Aspen, Colorado.

Following the birth of the child, TMZ published pictures of Hudgens and Tucker leaving the hospital with their bundle of joy.

The Spring Breakers actor called out the paparazzi in a post, saying: “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media.

“Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy,” she assured.

In a 2022 interview with Nylon, Hudgens opened up about her earlier expectations that she would get married and have a baby at a younger age.

“I always thought I would be married at 25 because that’s when my mom got married, and then when that didn’t happen, I was like: ‘Oh, okay, so we’re just going to shift everything back a bit,’” she told the outlet. “I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it.”

Before marrying Tucker, Hudgens was famously in a nine-year relationship with Oscar-nominated Elvis actor Austin Butler. They called it quits in January 2020. She also dated High School Musical co-star Zac Efron from 2006 to 2010.