From Simone Biles to Serena Williams: All the celebrities at the 2024 US Open
The stars took to the stands to watch tennis champs take court at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Kelly Rissman
US News Reporter
Throughout the last two weeks, fans took to the stands to watch their favorite tennis champions hold court at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Unsurprisingly, the US Open has been a star-studded affair, including actors like Alec Baldwin and Jessica Biel, and American Olympian Simone Biles. Grand slam champion Serena Williams even made an apperance, along with the rest of the guests packed in the stands to watch famed tennis athletes on the court, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek.
While the US Open is coming to a close on September 8, more celebrities have been in attendance as the competition ramped up. Here are some of the stars who’ve been spotted at the event, which takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Simone Biles
After winning three gold medals and one silver at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Biles made her way to Billie Jean King Tennis Center for the US Open on September 4. While in the stands, she wore an open, blue, button-down shirt and white tank top, with white pants. She also wore a pair of silver sunglasses, with black lenses, and silver bracelets on.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams attended the US Open on August 31 in an all-denim outfit, including a pair of shorts and an open, blue shirt. She also had a white crop top on, paired with her brown sunglasses. She made an apperance at the competition the following day, September 1, as well, and watched a match alongside Alicia Keys.
Gayle King
Gayle King attended the US Open on September 6, as she watched the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. For the occasion, she wore a multi-colored, checkerboard sweater, along with a silver necklace and neon, green glasses.
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks stunned in a simple, navy blue dress with a slit, while attending the US Open on September 5 in Queens, New York.
Joey King
Joey King did a partnership with Aperol, the official Aperol Spritz brand, while attending the US Open on September 6. At the competition, she wore a light blue and green striped shirt and tan pants, paired with a matching blue purse.
Alicia Keys
The singer first attended the tennis competition on September 1, wearing a white button-down shirt and jeans. Keys paired her outfit with brown sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a brown purse, a gold necklace, and red lipstick.
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson
The lead of season 28 of The Bachelor,Joey Graziadei, posed alongside his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, at the US Open on September 4. The couple had matching New York Yankees hats on, while Anderson wore a white dress. Meawhile, Graziadei opted for black pants, a white tank top, and a salmon shirt.
Laverne Cox
At the US Open on September 4, Laverne Cox rocked a red, white, and navy blue skirt and crop top set, along with a matching jacket, and black heels.
Hugh Jackman
Actor Hugh Jackman wore a classy blue tuxedo and white shirt, as he sat in the stands at the tennis event on August 31.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel kept her eyes on the court at the US Open on August 28, watching the Women’s Singles Second Round match between Coco Gauff and Tatjana Maria. For the event, the actor wore a light blue vest and matching pair of pants, along with a gold necklace. The following day, she returned to the tennis event in a cream blazer and matching pants, alongside her nine-year-old son, Silas.
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin was dapper as he watched a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.
Anna Wintour and Vera Wang
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and designer Vera Wang watched a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August. The editor-in chief took the stands in a pair of reptilian-inspired ankle boots, while Wang accessorized her Chanel look with pearl necklace from the brand and heart-shaped Alaïa purse.
Phoebe Dynevor, Myha’la Herrold and Cameron Fuller
Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and her fiancé Cameron Fuller chatted with Industry star Myha’la Herrold as they checked out a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.
Ashley Park and Paul Forman
Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman took their real-life chemistry to the Aperol Suite at the 2024 US Open, rocking the brand’s merch for the occasion.
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch rocked her chic “mixie” haircut as she enjoyed a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.
Lin Manuel-Miranda
The Broadway star observed a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.
Ally Love
The fitness instructor was enraptured by a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.
