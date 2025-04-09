Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uber has revealed some of the craziest things that passengers left in the backseat after completing their car rides.

On Tuesday, the car service released its ninth annual Uber Lost & Found Index, showcasing the items that passengers usually forget to take when exiting a car. Some of these are the everyday essentials, like phones, wallets, keys, headphones, and a water bottle.

However, many Uber drivers have found a series of passengers’ belongings that are anything but ordinary.

“From wayward mannequin heads to live lobsters, Uber riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items this year,” Camiel Irving, VP of Operations and GM of Mobility US&C at Uber said in a press release. “Whether essential or totally unusual, we understand how important it is to be reunited with your lost belongings. The Uber Lost & Found Index celebrates the most unique and commonly forgotten items, while reminding riders that getting support to retrieve their prized possessions is simple through the Uber app.”

Here’s the list of the 50 most unique lost items that passengers left in Uber cars in 2025.

Mannequin head with human hair Viking drinking horn Ghostbusters ghost trap Chainsaw Breast milk Fine china Turtle Urinal Club promoter sign reading “Annie’s married” – it belongs to the club Sticky boob bra Aviation headset Shrek ears Bermuda shorts A pink fan that has two hearts and the word “bimbo” DNA testing kit Pickleball paddles and ball 2 mattresses 15 hookahs Amethyst crystal Aquarium Witch’s broom Unicycle 100 DVD’s Bouquet of 100 red roses Sea moss Traffic cone A very large portrait of myself in a brown box Yankees bobblehead figure Plunger A photograph of me and my friend at Benihana Little cactus Peacock feather Lady Liberty crown Hoverboard and a mini fridge Harry potter wand Sewing machine Orthopedic foot insoles Boiled eggs and a candle Divorce papers Ozempic Remy the rat doll Blue laminated paper with yellow smiley face Cornish hens A placard that says “it’s a Philly thing” Fake blood 10 live lobsters Taxidermied rabbit Chicken sculpture Hannah Montana merchandise DJ mixing board

Uber also looked at the cities where the most riders left their belongings behind, declaring one city in the US as the most “forgetful.” In 2025, New York City took the title, followed by Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles. San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, and Houston were also on the list of the 10 most “forgetful” cities.

Uber declared New York City as the most ‘forgetful’ in 2025 ( Uber )

The company examined the dates and times people took a trip, discovering that most items were lost on October 26. In 2025, this date happened to be the Saturday before Halloween.

According to Uber, the most popular time for lost items to be reported was between 11 p.m. and midnight.

The Lost & Found Index also looked at common trends when passengers forgot their items in 2025. For example, many people left the high-end liquors they had in the car, including Don Julio 1942, Clase Azul, and Grey Goose.

More than 8,000 red items were lost in an Uber, from a cardigan to a cherry lip gloss. In addition, a whopping 1.7 million iPhones and Androids were left behind this year.

Passengers even reported forgetting their luxury items in the Uber, including Air Jordan 1s worth $1,800, a Black Gucci belt, an Alexander Wang heel, Dior slides, and YSL jeans.

In the press release, Uber also outlined a step-by-step way for passengers to get their lost items back. Passengers can use the app to report a lost item and describe where in the car they lost it before they are ultimately connected to their Uber driver.