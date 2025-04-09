Uber reveals the wildest things passengers left in cars in 2025 — from live lobsters to Ozempic
Company also found that New York City has the most reports of passengers losing their belongings in the car
Uber has revealed some of the craziest things that passengers left in the backseat after completing their car rides.
On Tuesday, the car service released its ninth annual Uber Lost & Found Index, showcasing the items that passengers usually forget to take when exiting a car. Some of these are the everyday essentials, like phones, wallets, keys, headphones, and a water bottle.
However, many Uber drivers have found a series of passengers’ belongings that are anything but ordinary.
“From wayward mannequin heads to live lobsters, Uber riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items this year,” Camiel Irving, VP of Operations and GM of Mobility US&C at Uber said in a press release. “Whether essential or totally unusual, we understand how important it is to be reunited with your lost belongings. The Uber Lost & Found Index celebrates the most unique and commonly forgotten items, while reminding riders that getting support to retrieve their prized possessions is simple through the Uber app.”
Here’s the list of the 50 most unique lost items that passengers left in Uber cars in 2025.
- Mannequin head with human hair
- Viking drinking horn
- Ghostbusters ghost trap
- Chainsaw
- Breast milk
- Fine china
- Turtle
- Urinal
- Club promoter sign reading “Annie’s married” – it belongs to the club
- Sticky boob bra
- Aviation headset
- Shrek ears
- Bermuda shorts
- A pink fan that has two hearts and the word “bimbo”
- DNA testing kit
- Pickleball paddles and ball
- 2 mattresses
- 15 hookahs
- Amethyst crystal
- Aquarium
- Witch’s broom
- Unicycle
- 100 DVD’s
- Bouquet of 100 red roses
- Sea moss
- Traffic cone
- A very large portrait of myself in a brown box
- Yankees bobblehead figure
- Plunger
- A photograph of me and my friend at Benihana
- Little cactus
- Peacock feather
- Lady Liberty crown
- Hoverboard and a mini fridge
- Harry potter wand
- Sewing machine
- Orthopedic foot insoles
- Boiled eggs and a candle
- Divorce papers
- Ozempic
- Remy the rat doll
- Blue laminated paper with yellow smiley face
- Cornish hens
- A placard that says “it’s a Philly thing”
- Fake blood
- 10 live lobsters
- Taxidermied rabbit
- Chicken sculpture
- Hannah Montana merchandise
- DJ mixing board
Uber also looked at the cities where the most riders left their belongings behind, declaring one city in the US as the most “forgetful.” In 2025, New York City took the title, followed by Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles. San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, and Houston were also on the list of the 10 most “forgetful” cities.
The company examined the dates and times people took a trip, discovering that most items were lost on October 26. In 2025, this date happened to be the Saturday before Halloween.
According to Uber, the most popular time for lost items to be reported was between 11 p.m. and midnight.
The Lost & Found Index also looked at common trends when passengers forgot their items in 2025. For example, many people left the high-end liquors they had in the car, including Don Julio 1942, Clase Azul, and Grey Goose.
More than 8,000 red items were lost in an Uber, from a cardigan to a cherry lip gloss. In addition, a whopping 1.7 million iPhones and Androids were left behind this year.
Passengers even reported forgetting their luxury items in the Uber, including Air Jordan 1s worth $1,800, a Black Gucci belt, an Alexander Wang heel, Dior slides, and YSL jeans.
In the press release, Uber also outlined a step-by-step way for passengers to get their lost items back. Passengers can use the app to report a lost item and describe where in the car they lost it before they are ultimately connected to their Uber driver.
