Trinny Woodall says she gives a blunt response to friends asking about her love life
‘ I just want people who stimulate my brain and my life,’ says the businesswoman and fashion expert
Beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall has revealed that dating takes a back seat in her life, candidly admitting she has no desire to endure a "three-hour dinner" with someone she finds "boring".
The 61-year-old fashion and makeover guru, known for her role on What Not To Wear, explained that other aspects of her life hold far greater importance.
She shared her perspective with Women’s Health UK, stating: "The most important thing in life is feeling good, waking up to people I want to see – not sitting through a three-hour dinner thinking, ‘They’re so f****** boring’."
Woodall elaborated that her focus lies with her daughter, travel, meeting new individuals, and dining with those who genuinely fascinate her. "I don’t have to f****** fancy them, I just want people who stimulate my brain and my life," she asserted.
She added: "If along the way I meet someone, great, but my priority isn’t, ‘I have to date’." Her blunt response to friends inquiring about her love life is equally telling: "No, and I really don’t give a s***. By the way, how’s your boring husband?"
Beyond her romantic life, the founder of beauty brand Trinny London is dedicated to maintaining her physical prowess.
She articulated her desire to "be able to put my heavy suitcase over my head without somebody helping me. I want to protect my bones, so if I fall at 80, I get up again."
Woodall believes that current strength is paramount: "And I want to be strong now, because if you feel strong, your mind feels strong, and you have that feeling of anything’s possible."
Reflecting on a challenging period, Woodall spoke about her time in rehab for drug addiction at the age of 26. She described feeling "relieved to be alive" after six friends died during her first year of recovery.
"There wasn’t an ‘I’m on the back foot’ moment – it was simply ‘I have another chance’," she recalled.
Woodall acknowledged the difficulty of looking back, but dismissed concerns about judgment: "It’s difficult looking back. I don’t know if I was judged, but do I care? No."
Ultimately, she views these experiences as formative. "If I hadn’t gone through it, I might not be where I am today. We only learn when we’re challenged. When life is going well, we don’t learn much," she concluded.
The full interview with Trinny Woodall is available in the December issue of Women’s Health UK, which is on sale now.
