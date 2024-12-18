Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Travis Kelce seems to be dropping hints about his looming retirement from the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently played against the Cleveland Browns in Ohio on Sunday (December 15). In a recent episode of his New Heights podcast co-hosted with his older brother, Jason Kelce, he pointed out that he might have just played his last game in Cleveland ever.

“I just love that city, man. It was so fun,” he said. Jason and Travis grew up and went to college in nearby Cleveland Heights before their NFL careers.

“When we flew in, I felt like a tour guide. I was telling everybody every single city that we were going past, every monument, every building.”

He reflected on his childhood in Cleveland and how old memories were coming back to him. “Silly memories… were going in and out of my mind. And it felt so surreal,” he said.

Travis then mentioned that although the 2025 NFL schedule has not yet been made, there is a slim chance that he’ll be playing a game in his hometown again.

Travis’s brother, Jason, announced his NFL retirement earlier this year ( Getty Images )

“I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was just giving it one last hurrah before I’m done because I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.”

NFL scheduling is normally different every year with only a few requirements needed for the 17 total games: six games against divisional opponents, four games against teams from a division within its conference, four games against teams from a division in the other conference, two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference, and the 17 game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Kelce for comment.

Travis is in the middle of his twelfth season with the Chiefs. Jason announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.

During his press conference, in which Travis was in attendance, Jason reflected on what it was like to play against his brother. “It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other,” the ESPN host said.

“We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. We envisioned making winning plays day after day. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren’t playing, we were at the other one’s games.”

The now-retired NFL star also reflected on their 2023 Super Bowl matchup, in which the Chiefs came out victorious against the Eagles.

“I won’t forget falling short to the Chiefs and the conflicting feeling of immense heartbreak I had selfishly for myself and for my teammates,” Jason said, with tears in his eyes. “And at the same time the amount of pride I had that my brother had climbed the mountaintop once again.”