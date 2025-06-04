Popular sparkling water brand sold at Costco recalled due to possible contamination
The bottles of sparkling water were sold from May 20 to May 29
A popular brand of sparkling water has issued a recall over possible contamination fears.
On Monday, Coca-Cola sent a letter to Costco members announcing that they were voluntarily recalling Topo Chico Mineral Water due to the possible presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria that occurs naturally in water sources, including mineral water.
According to the letter sent to customers, the health risks of consuming mineral water with Pseudomonas are “very low” in healthy individuals and will only cause “minor health consequences” in people with “weakened immune systems.”
“The safety and quality of the products we offer our consumers is our top priority,” the letter read.
The recall specifically applies to bottles that were sold at select Costco warehouses in Texas and Louisiana from May 20 to May 29, 2025.
The water bottles were sold in 18-packs and have the lot number 13A2541 printed on both the case’s packaging and the neck of the individual bottles.
Customers who have purchased the affected water bottles are urged to return them to their local Costco in exchange for a full refund. Any questions regarding the recall can be directed to Coca-Cola using the phone number 1-800-GET-COKE.
The news of the recall comes a few days after an ongoing tomato recall had been elevated by the FDA after it found the contamination could lead to death.
The initial voluntary recall of H&C Farms Label tomatoes was announced at the beginning of May when Williams Farms Repack LLC distributed the potentially contaminated tomatoes to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.
Sold in different-sized packages, ranging from three-packs to 25-pound bags, the tomatoes were distributed between April 23 and 28, according to the FDA’s notice.
No illnesses were reported at the time.
The New York Times reported that the FDA upgraded the recall last week to a Class I, described as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”
At this time, the FDA doesn’t expect that customers will come into contact with fresh tomatoes from the contaminated batch. However, customers may have frozen the tomatoes for future consumption. Salmonella bacteria can survive for weeks in a wet environment like a freezer.
Customers are urged to throw away any affected tomatoes immediately. The source of the contamination is not known.
