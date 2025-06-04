Popular sparkling water brand sold at Costco recalled due to possible contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular brand of sparkling water has issued a recall over possible contamination fears.

On Monday, Coca-Cola sent a letter to Costco members announcing that they were voluntarily recalling Topo Chico Mineral Water due to the possible presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria that occurs naturally in water sources, including mineral water.

According to the letter sent to customers, the health risks of consuming mineral water with Pseudomonas are “very low” in healthy individuals and will only cause “minor health consequences” in people with “weakened immune systems.”

“The safety and quality of the products we offer our consumers is our top priority,” the letter read.

The recall specifically applies to bottles that were sold at select Costco warehouses in Texas and Louisiana from May 20 to May 29, 2025.

open image in gallery The water was sold in Costco locations in Texas and Louisiana ( Coca-Cola )

The water bottles were sold in 18-packs and have the lot number 13A2541 printed on both the case’s packaging and the neck of the individual bottles.

Customers who have purchased the affected water bottles are urged to return them to their local Costco in exchange for a full refund. Any questions regarding the recall can be directed to Coca-Cola using the phone number 1-800-GET-COKE.

open image in gallery Customers are encouraged to return the affected bottles to their local Costco for a full refund ( Getty/iStock )

The news of the recall comes a few days after an ongoing tomato recall had been elevated by the FDA after it found the contamination could lead to death.

The initial voluntary recall of H&C Farms Label tomatoes was announced at the beginning of May when Williams Farms Repack LLC distributed the potentially contaminated tomatoes to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Sold in different-sized packages, ranging from three-packs to 25-pound bags, the tomatoes were distributed between April 23 and 28, according to the FDA’s notice.

No illnesses were reported at the time.

The New York Times reported that the FDA upgraded the recall last week to a Class I, described as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

At this time, the FDA doesn’t expect that customers will come into contact with fresh tomatoes from the contaminated batch. However, customers may have frozen the tomatoes for future consumption. Salmonella bacteria can survive for weeks in a wet environment like a freezer.

Customers are urged to throw away any affected tomatoes immediately. The source of the contamination is not known.