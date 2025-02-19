Tom Holland says he was denied buying his own non-alcoholic beer at Target

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Holland confessed he wasn’t allowed to buy a case of his own non-alcoholic beer at Target for an odd reason.

Yesterday, the 28-year-old was on a mission to find his new beverage brand, BERO, on the shelves at one of the major retailer’s locations near him. He took to Instagram to post a string of Stories, documenting his journey to score his fizzy drink “out in the wild.”

Launched in October 2024, BERO offers three flavors of non-alcoholic beer including a “Golden Pil” and a “Hazy IPA.” Holland, who’s nearing the three-year mark of his sobriety journey, announced in January that the beer was now being sold in Target.

However, what he learned on his search was that the drink wasn’t as easy to locate in stores as he might have hoped.

After two unsuccessful trips, the Spider-Man star finally found BERO at the third Target he went to. “I found it, and I actually just walked straight past it by accident,” he said on Instagram.

A little while later, Holland returned to his Story to confirm: “OK, so, I found some, I bought it.”

Shockingly, it took a bit of convincing for the store to let him purchase the drinks.

Tom Holland’s English ID was rejected at Target ( Getty )

“They wouldn’t accept my ID, because it’s English, and I couldn’t prove my age,” he explained in a follow-up post.

Laughing at the absurdity of the situation, Holland said a “really lovely employee” was ultimately able to help him by scanning her own ID.

“Just kind of ironic that I wasn’t allowed to buy my own product,” he said.

In April 2024, Target confirmed that customers purchasing non-alcoholic beverages would still be required to show identification. According to a Food & Wine report, the company said customers have to be 21 or older to buy these drinks because they have a similar flavor and taste to their alcoholic counterparts.

Holland hasn’t taken a sip of alcohol since the beginning of 2022 when he decided to take part in Dry January. Abstaining from drinking for an entire month forced the actor to realize how “obsessed” he was with alcohol prior.

“I didn’t one day wake up and say, ‘I’m giving up drinking’. I just, like many Brits, had had a very, very boozy December. [It was] Christmas time, I was on vacation, I was drinking a lot and I’ve always been able to drink a lot,” he said during a July 2023 interview on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

“All I could think about was having a drink. That’s all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, ‘When’s it 12pm?’” he continued.

Speaking about abstaining from alcohol for the last three years, Holland told Forbes this past October: “It was very difficult, it has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and arguably the greatest achievement of my life.”