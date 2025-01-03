Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Holland has revealed his plans to quit acting when he starts a family.

The 28-year-old actor spoke candidly about his career in Hollywood during an interview with Men’s Health, published on Thursday (January 2). He noted that while he’s had a jam-packed work schedule over the years, that won’t be the case once he becomes a parent.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” the Uncharted star, who’s been dating Zendaya since 2021, told the publication, noting that he’ll just be focused on golfing and being a “dad.”

“And I will just disappear off the face of the earth,” he added.

Holland has previously opened up about taking a break from acting but for a different reason. He announced that he was going on a year-long hiatus from Hollywood in 2023, after a particularly strenuous role in the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room.

“I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it but then again, the show did break me,” he told ExtraTV at the time. “There did come a time when I was sort of, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

Tom Holland says fans won’t see him ‘in movies anymore’ when he has children ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Holland is back in business with a new acting project, alongside his girlfriend. In November, it was announced that Zendaya would be joining the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next big movie, which features Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron.

The film – which is expected to hit theaters on July 17, 2026 – is an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey. One of the most significant works of early literature, it is attributed to the poet Homer and is believed to have been written in the eighth century BC. It is a mythical tale following the Greek hero Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he journeys home after the Trojan War.

This isn’t Holland and Zendaya’s first time working together as they first met on the set of 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and have gone on to star opposite each other in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While discussing his and Zendaya’s new project during an appearance on the Dish podcast last month, Holland joked about why producers like casting the two actors in movies together.

“Studios love it: One hotel room,” he said, before adding: “Separate drivers. We’re not crazy.”

However, he then shared what he loved the most about working with Zendaya, saying it’s the “best thing that’s ever happened” to him.

“​​It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later,” he explained.