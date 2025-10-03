Famous ‘Tom Cruise Cake’ recalled over potential health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Cruise may need to start looking for a new go-to gift to send to his colleagues.

For years, famous actors such as Mindy Kaling and Rosie O’Donnell have been sent the same Christmas gift from the Mission: Impossible star, a $110 white chocolate coconut cake from Doan’s Bakery. However, on Wednesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued a report announcing a recall of the Woodland Hills, California bakery’s White Chocolate Coconut and Carrot Bundt cakes.

The two cake flavors are being recalled because they may contain wheat or milk that is not listed as an ingredient.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and/or milk run the risk of experiencing a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA’s report read.

The mislabeling error was discovered last week during a routine inspection. The affected bundt cakes were sold by Doan’s Bakery and sent across the U.S. using the website Gold Belly from June 1, 2025, through September 24, 2025.

open image in gallery Cruise is known for giving out Doan’s Bakery White Chocolate Coconut bundt cakes for the holiday season ( AFP via Getty Images )

There have been no reported illnesses to date, and customers who have purchased the affected products with a wheat or milk allergy are urged not to eat either cake and to contact Gold Belly’s customer support service using the email address support@goldbelly.com.

Specific concerns can also be directed to the phone number 1-888-675-6892 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

Wheat is identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with milk, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame.

Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock,” according to theFDA.

open image in gallery The cake may contain undeclared white and/or milk ( FDA )

Being on Cruise’s coveted “cake list” for Christmas has been seen as a mark of high praise, as celebrities like Brooke Shields have complained about previously receiving the cake for 10 years, only to be eventually taken off.

“I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about],” Shields told People in April 2023.

“It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom,” she recalled. “Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped.”

“I want to get back on that cake list. It's the best cake,” Shields continued with a laugh. “Tom, I need to be back on the cake list.”