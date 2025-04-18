Toblerone ‘disappoints’ fans by discontinuing popular bar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s a sad day for Toblerone fans – the Swiss chocolate brand’s 360g dark chocolate bars have been discontinued.

A spokesperson for US firm Mondelez announced it would be pulling the bars from stores after 56 years, acknowledging the news “may be disappointing for some consumers”.

While failing to give a reason for the decision, they assured shoppers it would “continue to invest in Toblerone”.

The news arrives after months of confusion surrounding the bar’s whereabouts in shops.

Several customers raised their concerns on X/Twitter, with one asking: “Does anyone know anywhere in the UK I can get a bar of Dark Toblerone. I’ve spoken to Toblerone who said its not been discontinued but I’ve been looking for absolutely ages and can’t find them anywhere.”

At the time of writing, it’s believed the dark chocolate bars will only be scrapped in the UK.

In 2023, Toblerone announced it would be removing the Matterhorn mountain peak from its packaging because of strict Swiss marketing rules.

When some of the chocolate’s production moved from Switzerland to Slovakia, the confectionery treat had to avoid restrictions surrounding “Swissness”, which blocks national symbols from being used to promote products that are not made exclusively in the country.

US firm Mondelez replaced the image of the 4,478-metre-high (14,690ft) mountain, which borders Switzerland and Italy, with a generic summit instead.

Toblerone, a honey and almond nougat chocolate bar, was named by combining the surname of its inventor, Theodor Tobler, and torrone, a toasted-almond nougat confection.

open image in gallery Toblerone Dark (360g) has been discontinued ( Getty Images )

It first went on sale in 1908 in Bern, the capital city of Switzerland.

“Swissness” legislation, introduced in 2017, states that national symbols cannot be used to promote milk-based products that are not made exclusively in Switzerland. For other raw foodstuffs, the threshold is at least 80 per cent.

Studies have shown that certain products branded as “made in Switzerland” are sold at 20 per cent more than similar goods from other origins.