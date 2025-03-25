Top DIY jobs and easy refreshes for the spring spruce-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Testament to the clocks springing forward, a long Easter weekend on the horizon and the BBQ coming out of isolation, mini makeovers are top of the agenda.

Especially if you want to get a head start before the May bank holiday spurs us into action, and have some precious time leftover for early summer socials – and getting out in the garden.

Here’s what’s top of our to-do list…

Make those windows sparkle

Glorious sunshine is so welcome but with those rays streaming through the window, you can see how much dust has settled on the panes.

As Rachael Munby, chief marketing officer at Anglian Home Improvements, points out: “We know the sunshine makes us more motivated to do the tasks we avoid, but it’s best to get ahead with window cleaning when the sun’s not shining.”

Cleaning your windows when the sun isn’t beaming on them helps prevent streaks, especially if the cleaning solution dries too quickly, highlights Munby.

“It’s also a good time to do a general check and give your windows some TLC after the winter months,” she adds. “Check seals to ensure they’re still efficiently retaining the heat – especially important for those crisp mornings.”

Get a grip on the gutter

We recommend clearing out any debris from your gutters and check for any damage,” advises Munby. “Standing water in clogged gutters attracts pests, so taking care of this early will make sure they don’t cause any problems with the change in season.”

Winter debris like leaves and twigs can also create the perfect environment for plants to grow. “While we look forward to the bees buzzing and fresh flowers, plants blooming in your gutters can cause blockages that may damage your roof and home,” warns Munby.

By cleaning them out sooner rather than later, she says you’re preventing drainage issues and keeping unwanted guests away.

Breathe new life into old furniture

“For the crafty DIY experts, you might feel inspired to use this time to spruce up your old furniture,” encourages Harriet Goodacre, style consultant at Topps Tiles.

“Transforming pieces like coffee tables, sideboards and nightstands with mosaics; or adding natural stone or ribbed ceramic tiles can turn them into stunning focal points,” suggests Harriet.

With endless colours, patterns, and textures to choose from, she says it’s a fun way to refresh your space – and create something truly unique that perfectly matches your style.

Check out YouTube for upcycling inspiration and videos on how to tile a table.

Refresh your tablescape

With Easter entertaining taking a front seat, switch out your serveware for something seasonal…

“Spring is a season of renewal, and adding in some vibrant tableware helps refresh your space,” highlights Andrea Waters, marketing director at Portmeirion and Spode.

“Whether it’s delicate botanical patterns, fresh pops of colour or natural textures, spring-inspired tableware brings a sense of freshness and joy.”

“Switching deep winter tones for soft, floral, and pastel designs can instantly brighten your dining area,” suggests Waters.

She says green and yellow accents are a great way to soften a scheme and add tranquillity, while pastel blue, purple and pink inject a sense of playfulness.

“Go one step further by letting freshly bloomed tulips serve as spring-spiration, displaying them in a bud vase to create a beautiful floral centrepiece for your table or window ledge,” she adds.

Make your own artwork

This can be done using framed fabric, canvas prints or repurposed materials, suggests Jane Hawkes, consumer expert and founder of consumer website Lady Janey.

“Incorporating personal touches into your home décor can make it feel really special,” underlines Hawkes. “DIY projects allow you to achieve that chic summery feel while staying within budget.”

She suggests going one step further and experimenting with different furniture layouts for a new look.

“Reorganising furniture doesn’t cost a penny and can make a room feel more open and homely.

“You can also think out of the box… how about wallpapering the ceiling, or updating cabinet doors with fluted film?

“Maybe you have photographs that could be framed and displayed, like in an art gallery,” adds Hawkes.

Deep-clean and brush up the BBQ

With warmer days around the corner, it’s time to get excited about the prospect of eating outdoors again…

“Whether hosting an outdoor feast or grilling your favourite meats on the BBQ, you might want to consider sprucing up more than just your garden,” says Dan Cooper, head grill master at Weber.

With the inclement British weather, Cooper says to maximise those sunny moments and take advantage of impromptu outdoor grilling by giving your BBQ a thorough, deep-clean – making sure it’s ready for one of those random sunny evenings after work.

“To achieve the best results for your post-winter deep-clean, preheat your BBQ on high for 10-15 minutes to burn off residue, then brush the grates with a stainless steel grill brush.

“For a deeper clean, soak your grates in warm, soapy water and scrub with coarse sponge,” advises Cooper. “Regular maintenance, including inspecting your grill brush and ensuring grates are thoroughly dried helps prevent rust – and extends their lifespan.”

Aside from removing any rust, grease, or leftover ash, he says to check for any wear and tear and replace parts, if necessary.

For the super organised, Cooper says to stock up on essentials to avoid the rush when outdoor dining’s in full swing.

“Purchase your gas or briquettes and lighter cubes, plus any other accessories so you can fire up with minimal fuss, taking full advantage of sizzling in the sunshine,” he adds.