Tina Fey has revealed she judges celebrities who have “side hustles.”

The 54-year-old actor made the candid remark about “rich people” during Tuesday’s episode of her close friend Amy Poehler’s podcast, Good Hang. After Poehler told her friend she had “incredible hair,” she suggested Fey should “have a hair campaign.”

“I’m always pushing you to have a glasses line,” Poehler told Fey, who laughed hysterically in response. Fey started to explain why she hadn’t invested in a glasses line before Poehler interrupted, saying, “You hate money?”

“I do kind of hate money,” the 30 Rock star responded.

She added: “As we know, I’m terrible with money… I don’t waste money but I don’t get excited about money. I’m safe and I have enough to live.”

Fey went on to criticize celebrities who start businesses on the side.

“I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle,” she added before Poehler pointed out: “Yeah, you mean like a podcast or something.”

open image in gallery Tina Fey says she ‘has a problem’ with celebrities who have a ‘side hustle’ ( Paper Kite Productions )

“No, you’re doing work,” Fey responded, before clarifying that she’d have an issue with her friend if she started “a rosé brand,” for instance.

“If you already have like $200 million, and you’re like,” she began before Poehler interjected: “But Tina, that is where you have to learn from Gen Z. I’m sorry, we have to.”

“You should stop,” Poehler urged her fellow comedian. “Because this is the thing now.”

The Date Night star then mocked an actor from the Eighties, who she wouldn’t name, for promoting their line of “homeopathic children’s medications.”

“I was like, ‘Why on this Earth would I trust an actress for pediatric medication?’” she concluded.

open image in gallery Amy Poehler urges friend Tina Fey not to judge celebrities with side hustles. ( Paper Kite Productions )

Poehler and Fey have been close friends for more than three decades after meeting on Saturday Night Live as cast members and writers from 1999 to 2006. They’ve also starred in multiple movies together, including Baby Mama, Mean Girls, and Wine Country.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month, the two women opened up about their years of working together, which included co-hosting SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment from 2004 to 2006. Before that, Fey hosted the segment with Jimmy Fallon.

“We've been friends for over 30 years, and we've been together doing stuff a lot, but I was, I'm kind of like Tina's second wife because you guys did it first,” Poehler told Fallon before Fey added: “Yes, that's true.”

“I came in, and I got all the second wife goodness,” Poehler reiterated.

Poehler and Fey are set to travel the US on their “Resting Leg Tour” together this year. Their first show will be on March 29 in Orlando, Florida, with the tour concluding on June 22 in Newark, New Jersey.