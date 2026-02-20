Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet has shared how his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, went above and beyond with her most recent birthday present for him: A private IMAX screening of a movie he loves.

While discussing his hit film Interstellar with co-star Matthew McConaughey during A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event, Chalamet mentioned having seen the movie 23 times.

“I saw it 12 times in theaters when it came out,” the Marty Supreme star said before McConaughey chimed in: “His girlfriend set him up a screening of Interstellar for his birthday.”

After Chalamet confirmed it was “true,” he shared details of Jenner’s sweet surprise.

“I was grumpy on the way there because I don’t know where she’s taking me,” he said. “It’s my birthday, why are we driving 30 minutes outside of LA? I got to the theater, it was Interstellar in IMAX. I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I’m sorry I was so grumpy on the drive.’”

Kylie Jenner got a private IMAX screening of ‘Interstellar’ for Timothee Chalamet as a birthday gift ( AFP via Getty Images )

In Interstellar, Chalamet plays Tom, who is the son of McConaughey’s character, Cooper. The two actors first met while working on the film.

Chalamet and Jenner have been dating for three years, with the couple going public with their romance in 2023. They made multiple red carpet appearances together in 2025, including for the premiere of Chalamet’s movie, Marty Supreme.

But Chalamet and Jenner have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. During Chalamet’s interview with Vogue, published in November, the outlet noted that he would not disclose anything about his romantic life. “I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say,” he said.

However, the Call Me By Your Name star addressed his relationship in the spotlight for the first time in January, when accepting the Best Actor trophy for Marty Supreme at the Critics Choice Awards.

“And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” he said during the speech. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.”

Jenner was sitting in the audience, mouthing back: “I love you, too.”

Days later, Jenner also joined her boyfriend at the Golden Globes, where he won the award for Best Actor. He gave another shoutout to his girlfriend during his acceptance speech, saying, “For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much.”