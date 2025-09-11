Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman’s wholesome reaction to a surprise marriage proposal has gone viral, as viewers celebrated her being the “most golden retriever person ever”.

Jaden Zahm and Will Ward were on a lengthy hike up a mountain in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, when they arrived at a picturesque lake, aptly dubbed Surprise Lake.

As Jaden enjoyed the stunning view and posed for a candid picture, she turned around to find her partner Will down on one knee with a ring box open, asking for her hand in marriage.

“Holy f***ing shit. Are you f***ing serious right now?” shouted Jaden in a completely unfiltered and expletive-laden reaction shared on TikTok by her future brother-in-law. She went on to offer a narration of her stream of consciousness in response to the romantic development.

“Are you f***ing serious? Oh my god. Yes, yes. Oh my god. That’s f***ing dope. Is that real life? Ok yes. Ok you have to put it on. Oh my god and it fits! I’m a fiance, I don’t know what to do! That’s f***ing insane,” she said.

She continued: “That’s beautiful, that’s exactly what I wanted. You did good... So awkward, I don’t know what to do. We’re just two awkward people, that’s what happens. Did you guys know the whole f***ing time?? This is not real life.”

Jaden Zahm was ecstatic and ‘awkward’ at the question ( TikTok/chill1215 )

One TikToker counted the number of times Jaden said the words “Oh my god”, with a final count coming in at 31 times in the space of the two-minute clip.

Her reaction has been parodied by famous TikToker Madison Humphries, with all videos related to the proposal racking up millions of views.

The original video, posted by Will’s brother, has over 13.2 million views and 2.3 million likes to date.

Social media users were captivated by Jaden’s endearing personality, as one person wrote: “He’s going to have the best life with her. She is the most golden retriever person I’ve ever witnessed.”

“I WANNA BE HER FRIEND,” begged another.

“She was NOT speechless,” joked one user. Others praised the unvarnished response, with Jaden visibly sweaty and in hiking gear, in an era of “overproduced” demonstrations.

“No wonder he wanted to put a ring on it,” said her fans. “She is a whole vibe.”

Will has since set up his own TikTok account, with his bio reading: “The guy who proposed to the human exclamation point.”