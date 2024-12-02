Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman in Australia realized she had a dangerous passenger onboard while driving 50 miles per hour on the Monash Freeway in Melbourne.

On November 30 at 10:40 a.m., Victoria Police located the unidentified woman barefoot on the side of the road after she’d fought a tiger snake in her car.

While speaking to authorities, the woman explained that she’d be driving along the route when suddenly “she felt something on her leg” and looked down “to find a deadly tiger snake slithering up her leg.”

Without knowing what else to do, the woman managed to fight off the reptile as she continued driving.

“Remarkably, she was able to fend the snake off her and weave through traffic before pulling over and leaping out of her car to safety,” the Victoria Police statement reads.

According to multiple reports, she then attempted “to flag down passing vehicles.”

“When police were called to conduct a welfare check on a woman acting hiss-terically on the side of the road they had absolutely no idea what they were about to get their fangs stuck into,” the authorities said.

open image in gallery Tim Nanninga handles the tiger snake found in the woman’s car ( Victoria Police )

Upon arrival, the police found the woman “in a state of shock.” She was checked by paramedics for snake bites and none were found.

Tiger snakes have venom that’s both “neurotoxic and coagulant,” according to the Australian Museum. The Australian Geographic has characterized them as the third most venomous snake in the country. Anyone who gets bitten by this snake should seek medical assistance immediately.

open image in gallery Tiger snakes are the third most venomous snake in Australia ( Getty Images )

“Some people can have a severe allergic reaction when bitten by a Tiger snake. This is called anaphylaxis, a condition that can be fatal in as little as 15 minutes,” the Australia Wide First Aid states.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis can include tightness of the throat, swelling of the tongue and throat, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, hives, welts, and skin redness.

The venom can also lead to renal failure because it can cause blood and muscle damage, per the Australian Geographic.

Melbourne Snake Control official Tim Nanninga handled the tiger snake in the woman’s car.

Speaking to 9 News, Nanninga said the woman was fortunate to have called for help on the side of the freeway. “It’s a miracle how she got off the road and safely parked the car and called (Victoria Police),” he told the outlet.

He continued: “Normally when snakes are in cars they find a really nice little hidey hole and they can stay in for days and not come out, but we were lucky the snake moved along to the back of the car.”

For any future drivers who might find themselves in a similar situation, Nanninga said they should stay calm if they see a tiger snake. “They’re not going to chase after you, they’re not out there to hurt you,” he said.

The Australia Zoo classifies the inland taipan, also known as the “fierce snake,” as the most venomous snake in Australia and the world.