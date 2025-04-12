Champagne towers, cocktails and caviar: a century ago F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby immortalised the mysterious riches of the 1920s Jazz Age elite in their shiny, vacant world, where wealth was both dazzling and doomed. Gatsby was leading the way to the American dream – prosperity, success, the ultimately tragic pursuit of the unattainable – and his lavish parties became the epitome of what it meant to be rich and look happy. Back then, that meant Rolls-Royces lined up in the yard, and “crates of oranges and lemons”. But one hundred years since the seminal novel was published, how has that changed?

Some things certainly haven’t changed at all – namely that we’re no less captivated by money. From Succession to The White Lotus, Triangle of Sadness to Expats, wealth porn still sells just as fiercely as Fitzgerald’s classic. We love to ogle at the vulgarity, condemn the materialism, and analyse the sprawling inferiority that wealth breeds – but still imagine how we might one day find ourselves up there, too.

What’s sometimes unclear is what exactly “up there” looks like, and how to tell when you reach it. While owning a media empire or staying at a five-star luxury resort in Thailand might be obvious giveaways, the way we define wealth and status is ever-evolving, sometimes in peculiar ways.

Now, nine out of 10 people who earn more than £100,000 per year don’t consider themselves wealthy. A survey by YouGov for HSBC found that the general public believe that to be considered “rich”, you must earn an average annual income of £213,000 – more than six times the national average salary of £30,000.

The same survey found that, rather than being a landowner, owning a kitchen island might be enough to prove you’re well off. A private driveway is now considered decadent, and owning a car to put on it – sports-model or otherwise – is seen by some surveyed as being a privilege.

There’s plenty of data trying to pin down the exact point at which you go from not-rich to rich – one survey found that a pre-tax income of £180,000 per year puts you in the 1 per cent of earners in the UK in 2025, while to be in the top 1 per cent of wealth holders, says parliament, you need £3.6m of assets. Others find that the number is significantly lower, at £120,000. Earning £62,750 or more before tax per year places you in the top 10 per cent of earners nationwide.

The thing is, by these definitions the wealthy no longer consider themselves wealthy, or feel it: in a country still shaken by the events of the last five years, including the last heady 10 days (with more shockwaves set to come), our perception of our own wealth (or lack thereof) and of others’ – of what it feels like to be rich – is more complicated; a more nuanced part of the picture.

Driving that change is, of course, wealth inequality which, after a long era of austerity, a cost of living crisis, Covid, the ongoing impact of Brexit and global politics, has been on a worrisome trajectory for many years – and the trouble is, says Danny Dorling, professor of human geography at the University of Oxford, “the more unequal a country gets overall, the poorer the wealthy feel”.

“We’re actually more in the 1930s than the 1920s when it comes to wealth inequality,” Dorling, who has written several highly acclaimed books, explains. “Which might sound like a pedantic difference but, actually, if you go back to the very start of the 1920s in England and look at the richest of the 1 per cent, who really were the aristocracy, had an income that was 400 times the average, and their income mainly came from their wealth and their assets which were often overseas.”

Currently, he explains, wealth is concentrated in housing and pensions, with house prices failing to properly keep up with inflation. “I don’t want to exaggerate it, but the Covid-19 pandemic also disproportionately affected the wealthy. It was an incredibly age-specific disease, more than almost any other. And it was the rich who get to live to their nineties more often than working-class people, who tend to die younger.

“So there a very large number of Covid deaths were of elderly people, including people with property in the countryside. That property ends up being sold by the family earlier than it would have been if they hadn’t died, and a couple in London, say aged 55, do a jump to the countryside 10 years earlier than they might have done. That produces a temporary, apparent rise in house prices which is why for the last few years we have had a degree of uncertainty about wealth – partly because, when these folk die, the money doesn’t disappear, but it does get more concentrated among those who have inherited.”

Wealth inequality was at its lowest, Dorling explains, in the 1970s – now, charities like the Joseph Rowntree Foundation are calling for heightened awareness and political and public concern for the gap between the rich and the poor in order to curtail the precarity it burdens those at the bottom with.

Research by King’s College London published in January even went as far as to say that wealth inequality could cause “societal collapse in the next decade” if we don’t pay attention. “And that’s the thing,” says Dorling. “While income inequalities peaked around 2018, they have been coming down slightly. But absolute poverty has increased. Destitution has increased. Almost everybody is poorer. So it’s a strange time and, in a way, it’s just like the time after the Great Gatsby era – just as the shine was coming off.”

Even the well-off – or at least comfortable – feel poorer. “There’s a subjective element which is hard to address when it comes to defining who is considered rich, or wealthy,” explains Aaron Reeves, a professor of sociology at LSE and co-author of Born To Rule, The Making and Remaking of the British Elite. “Through a straight-forwardly economistic type of lens, how we define wealth quite simply comes down to how many net assets you own. At the moment to be in the top 10 per cent of the wealth distribution you need about £1.2m in assets at a household level. But when you think about house prices in London, for example, that’s not that economically large for many people.

“Those house owners might not think of themselves as rich: most people carry a strong sense of those who are above them. Again, this subjective element over the objective definition of wealth distribution comes down to where you think you sit in relation to other people.”

It’s not new, and neither is the idea of that “squeezed middle class”, says Reeves: we really do all feel less well-off. “What’s happened over the last couple of years is that living standards went down for lots of people, partly because of the cost of living crisis, which, although the impact of that was most keenly felt at the bottom of the income distribution, it absolutely did affect everyone – everyone is buying food and petrol, labour costs have gone up, things like nurseries have become more expensive over the short term.

“At the time, we’ve gone through a period in Britain of very low growth and wage stagnation on top of that. All of it has contributed to this real sense that things haven’t been feeling secure, or like they’re progressing.”

That sense of security is key – while the roaring 1920s and other periods of great growth were all about conspicuous consumption, now affluence comes down to whether or not you feel financially secure. Especially when you’re not relying on active income.

But wealth isn’t all about numbers on pages, more so than ever it’s about having the right stake in the right pie; enough on paper to get you the right level of say where it matters – or having a “voice full of money” as Fitzgerald describes Daisy Buchanan. Things like sending children into private education – which, Dorling is quick to point out, “doesn’t mean you’re buying ‘good’ education, you’re just buying results – a good education is not being trained like a dog to get stars”, he says – are key markers of wealth, not only because of access to cash, but because of the social repercussions and access to influence it might afford later.

A report by the Fairness Foundation, along with The Policy Institute and the Department of War Studies at King’s College London found that 63 per cent of Britons now think the very rich have too much influence on politics in the UK – and you only have to look across the pond to glance at US politics to see the glaringly dangerous repercussions this bears.

The Great Gatsby, though, was about aspiration – something that, in 2025’s Britain, feels almost naive. The age of social mobility and the potential for moving up the ladder has become little more than a lottery. The rise of “inheritocracy” means the age of ambition could be over. Someone who can help their generationally-poor child on to the property ladder (almost impossible without help for many millennials and Gen-Zers) would now be considered rich; a young person with even modest savings put aside might also be. Compared to the “silver elite” – the over-50s generation who benefitted from decades of rising property prices and generous pension schemes – high-earners relying on their careers in their thirties and forties facing extortionate nursery fees and sky-high mortgage rates will feel comparatively poorer than if they were in a similar position two decades ago.

It’s likely why The Economist went as far as to say that now it’s not your career that matters by any shot – getting rich solely comes down to marrying the right person, who can provide inherited wealth if you don’t have it; a methodology straight out of the pages of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

In that sense, then Gatsby himself – a self-made man with exuberant wealth – would be a rare figure in today’s society, though infinitely more of us are chasing his lifestyle: you don’t have to be invited to a Gatsby party to observe wealth up close anymore, we just have to look at our phones. And we probably all feel poorer for it, though there are some interesting markers that do feel like modern markers of wealth: YouGov found that the social age has seen the affluent “prioritise lifestyle, health and wellness over luxury goods, and investments have emerged as critical markers of wealth. This trend is especially pronounced among the young, who increasingly view lifestyle as ‘the new luxury’.” Definitely not very Gatsby (or, let’s be honest, any fun).

But then, maybe that’s the point. Now, being rich isn’t about being able to buy – it’s cushioning from the chaos, freedom from acute worry, and the ability to fund what our parents did: to give our kids a better start than we had. Just like Gatsby, we’re all still reaching for that unattainable dream. But the decades in between have shifted the goal posts. Now, being rich looks less like excess and lavish parties – and more like having peace of mind.

