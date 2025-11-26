What stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving?
Many popular grocery stores are closed entirely on Thanksgiving Day
This Thursday, November 28, Americans are busy preparing their Thanksgiving feasts for family and friends. Before they sit down to reflect on what they’re grateful for, many are making final trips to the grocery store to pick up essential ingredients and last-minute fixings.
Typically, the bulk of shopping happens on the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with only quick, early-morning runs left for the holiday itself. But because Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, many major retailers and supermarkets remain closed on the day.
Target and Walmart, for instance, introduced permanent Thanksgiving closures in 2020 — a change prompted by the pandemic to reduce crowding and spread out holiday shopping — and have continued the policy ever since.
Still, not every store shuts its doors. Many operate with limited hours, offering a narrow window for anyone who needs those final ingredients for their holiday meal.
Here’s a guide to the stores that are open — and closed — on Thanksgiving Day.
Walmart
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, before reopening the next day for Black Friday, an annual shopping event filled with deals. Walmart’s usual hours are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, but opening times on Black Friday vary depending on the stores’ locations
Target
Target will also close for Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday, generally at 6 a.m., though exact hours depend on the store.
Trader Joe’s
All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Thursday in observance of the federal holiday.
Kroger
Kroger stores will remain open until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, though some locations may close earlier.
Wegmans
Wegmans will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Exact hours may vary by store.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods stores will operate on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours, which differ by location.
Aldi
All Aldi stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the company website. Aldi will reopen on Black Friday, with operating hours varying for each location.
BJ’s
All BJ’s stores and gas stations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. BJ’s will reopen on Friday at 7 a.m.
Walgreens
Most Walgreens stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website. However, Walgreens that operate 24 hours will stay open.
Last year, nearly all Walgreens stores were also closed for the holiday, except the 24-hour ones.
CVS
CVS will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but with reduced hours. Specific hours of operation vary for each store.
Dollar General
Dollar General will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but with modified hours that vary for each store.
Starbucks
Starbucks will be open on Thanksgiving Day. While its standard hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., holiday schedules vary by location.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Dunkin’ will also be open on Thanksgiving Day with limited hours, which differ from store to store.
