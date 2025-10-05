Taylor Swift has cheeky three-word response after being asked when her wedding will be
Swift appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ to discuss her new album
Taylor Swift isn’t divulging details of her wedding easily.
Swift, 35, appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, when the host asked her about her wedding plans. She announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in August.
“I've got to ask you, is next year the wedding year, is that when it's happening?” Norton asked.
Swift quickly responded: “Oh, you'll know.”
Norton shot back: “So you're going big,” to which Swift responded: “I just meant that I was going to invite you to it.”
When pressed further for details, Swift confirmed she is not currently in the planning process, saying she is “doing the album thing now, which is a big thing.”
“I think the wedding is what happens after that, in the scheme of planning. I'm so excited about it,” she added.
“I know it's going to be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and you and people are on the bubble, right?” she continued. “And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. Yeah, I'm not going to do that. There's no bubble.”
Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement via Instagram with a carousel of images showing him on one knee, presenting her with a massive ring.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.
A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Kelce himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.
Kelce served as inspiration for many tracks on Swift’s new album, including the song “Wood.”
The “Karma” singer confirmed during her appearance on Norton’s show that the track, “Opalite,” is dedicated to Kelce, whose birthstone is an opal.
The 14-time Grammy winner told Norton: “My dad is very excited about ‘Opalite’, and it is Travis’s favorite.”
“Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms.”
In the song, Swift says that she “had a bad habit of missing lovers past” before singing “now the sky is Opalite” in the chorus and adding “oh my god, never made no one like you before” to a Fleetwood Mac-style soft rock backing.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments