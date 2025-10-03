Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift isn’t divulging details of her wedding easily.

Swift, 35, appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, when the host asked her about her wedding plans. She announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in August.

“I've got to ask you, is next year the wedding year, is that when it's happening?” Norton asked.

Swift quickly responded: “Oh, you'll know.”

Norton shot back: “So you're going big,” to which Swift responded: “I just meant that I was going to invite you to it.”

When pressed further for details, Swift confirmed she is not currently in the planning process, saying she is “doing the album thing now, which is a big thing.”

“I think the wedding is what happens after that, in the scheme of planning. I'm so excited about it,” she added.

“I know it's going to be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and you and people are on the bubble, right?” she continued. “And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. Yeah, I'm not going to do that. There's no bubble.”

