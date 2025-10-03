Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Taylor Swift has cheeky three-word response after being asked when her wedding will be

Swift appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ to discuss her new album

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Friday 03 October 2025 18:32 EDT
Comments
Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce (AFP/Getty)

Taylor Swift isn’t divulging details of her wedding easily.

Swift, 35, appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, when the host asked her about her wedding plans. She announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in August.

“I've got to ask you, is next year the wedding year, is that when it's happening?” Norton asked.

Swift quickly responded: “Oh, you'll know.”

Norton shot back: “So you're going big,” to which Swift responded: “I just meant that I was going to invite you to it.”

When pressed further for details, Swift confirmed she is not currently in the planning process, saying she is “doing the album thing now, which is a big thing.”

“I think the wedding is what happens after that, in the scheme of planning. I'm so excited about it,” she added.

“I know it's going to be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and you and people are on the bubble, right?” she continued. “And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. Yeah, I'm not going to do that. There's no bubble.”

More to follow

Comments

