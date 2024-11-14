Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donna Kelce has opened up her Thanksgiving plans, and whether her son Travis Kelce will be bringing Taylor Swift.

On Thursday (November 14), the mother of two NFL players appeared on the Today show, where she discussed her plans for the upcoming holiday on November 28. In line with the traditional Thanksgiving ritual, Donna explained that she would attending a football game.

“I am going to be at a football game,” she said. “Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. Football is family... Not that anything is planned yet. I think we’re just going to be at the football game and doing that.”

On November 29, Travis is scheduled to play with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

When the Today show hosts asked if the Grammy winner would be making an appearance alongside her family, Donna replied: “I don’t think so. She’s kinda busy right now. She still has her tour to do.”

Donna has previously spoken about her thoughts on her youngest son dating the pop star.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play against the Las Vegas Raiders the day after Thanksgiving ( Getty Images )

For Travis’s WSJ Magazine interview in November 2023, she clarified that she regretted saying it was only “okay” to hang out with Swift during football games, which previously sparked speculation that she didn’t like the “Cruel Summer” singer.

Donna explained that her son’s relationship with Swift was “fairly new” at the time of her initial comments, and reflected on how happy she was that her son is happy. “I can tell you this,” she told the outlet. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time… God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

The “Karma” singer is set to begin the last leg of her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023, in Canada. She’s performing six shows in Toronto from November 14 to November 23, as well as three shows in Vancouver. The last date of the tour is December 8.

During the previous breaks in her tour, Swift has tried to attend every home game the Chiefs have played, in order to show her support for Travis.

Although the “Fortnight” singer showed up to some away games last season, she has reportedly shied away from doing so this year due to the lack of security at other football stadiums. “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” a source previously told Page Six. “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Most recently, Swift attended the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on November 10, where Travis tied the Chiefs touchdown record with his 76th career catch. When Swift arrived at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium by golf cart, her security team quickly moved to clear photographers from around the vehicle. “Guys, stay back! Stay back!” one security guard loudly shouted.

In a moment captured on video and shared on social media, Swift turned to the guard and gently corrected him. “Stay back please,” she said, before walking into the game.

Local radio station Sports Radio 810 WHB shared the clip on X/Twitter, along with the caption: “Taylor Swift is one sweet girl! We love having her as a part of #ChiefsKingdom.”