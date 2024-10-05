Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Taylor Swift has strengthened her position as the world’s richest female musician with a massive personal wealth of $1.6bn.

The 14-time Grammy winner first became a billionaire last year following the massive success of the Eras Tour and “the value of her music catalog”, according to Forbes.

“Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate,” Forbes stated.

Swift, 34, saw the demand for Eras Tour tickets in the US surge in the months before her concert series started back in March 2023.

Since then, the star has performed for sold-out stadium crowds around the world, finishing up the European leg of her tour in August.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift’s billionaire status comes from the success of her Eras Tour and her music catalog value ( PA Wire )

The “Fifteen” vocalist will return to the main stage on October 18 in Miami, Florida. From there, she will travel to New Orleans and Indianapolis before finishing up in Canada in late November and early December.

In the wake of her Eras Tour popularity, Swift was named as Time magazine’s Person of the Year. She was the first “entertainer” to be given the honor as Sam Jacobs, the editor-in-chief, recognized the artist’s “rare” ability to be both “a writer and hero of her own story.”

In 2023, the “Sparks Fly” performer was also named People magazine’s “Most Intriguing Person of the Year” and Forbes’ “most powerful woman in media and entertainment.”

But with all the praise and celebrity, Swift seems to have reached a level of fame that’s resulted in a lack of privacy in her personal life and the lives of those close to her.

On October 4, the award-winning creator was pictured smiling in a photo from her cousin’s wedding. The image began appearing on social media, exposing the bride, the groom, and a couple of other people from the bridal party. Next to Swift in the picture was a little girl.

Online, internet netizens pointed out the dangers in having the young girl’s face exposed for random strangers to see and judge. A few people wondered whether the little girl’s mom gave permission for her daughter’s face to be published online.

“Do you have permission from that child’s parent to post that picture of her?” one worried X, formerly known as Twitter, user asked.

Another added: “Somebody shouldn’t have posted this private event.”

“Please you’re a big account be responsible this is a minor cover the face,” one person wrote underneath a photo of Swift with the little girl.