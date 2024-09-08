Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



A pregnant woman has been defended after she sold her and her sister-in-law’s tickets to a Taylor Swift concert for $4,000.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, a woman asked if she was in the wrong for selling her tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour, rather than just giving them to her sister-in-law. After noting that she lives in San Diego, she shared that she bought the tickets for the concert – which is in December in Vancouver – last year. She then recalled how she first asked her sister-in-law – who doesn’t necessarily love Swift’s music – to go with her to the concert.

“My sister-in-law has never been a huge Taylor Swift fan (she even was offered a chance to go to the Eras Tour last year but said no because she doesn’t like her music that much) but I asked if she wanted to go with me and she said yes,” she explained.

She acknowledged that when she got pregnant a few months ago, she quickly realized that she wouldn’t be able to go to the concert. However, she still told her sister-in-law that she could go to the show.

“The concert is on December 6 and my due date is December 7. At first, I was adamant I was still going to try and make it to the concert but I soon came to the realization it just wasn’t in the cards for me,” she added. “I offered to let her have the tickets if she wanted to take her daughter who is a big Taylor Swift fan and she said she didn’t want to go if I wasn’t going.”

Since her sister-in-law said she didn’t want to go to the concert, the Reddit user told her a few weeks later that she was thinking of selling the tickets. When the woman’s sister-in-law learned this, she then changed her mind about the show.

“She tells me she’s still going with or without me and that her nail tech wants to go with her, which kind of put me off a little because they’re my tickets and not hers to be deciding who is using them (she never even offered to pay me face value for them),” the pregnant woman added.

The pregnant woman revealed that she ended up selling the tickets for a total of $4,000, which she said would “be a perfect little nest egg for [her]” while she’s on maternity leave. The woman’s sister-in-law was upset by this, as she “stopped communicating” with the Reddit user.

“We were pretty much best friends before this. She doesn’t reply to anything I send her about the baby (ultrasound pics etc), stopped sharing her location, and now is looking to go out of town the day of my baby shower which has been planned for months,” the pregnant woman concluded.

In a comment on her post, the Reddit user clarified that her sister-in-law “never once tried getting her own Eras tour tickets.” The family member also didn’t offer to pay for the tickets to the show in December.

“[The Eras tour] was never something she was interested in and the expectation was that she was going to get to go for free and I was just going to give them to her,” she wrote.

The Reddit post has quickly gone viral, with more than 2,700 upvotes. In the comments, many people have defended the pregnant woman for selling the tickets, since her sister-in-law initially said that she didn’t want to go. They also questioned her sister-in-law for not offering to pay for the tickets and for changing her mind about going to the show.

“First she won’t go without you then she invites her nail tech?? That’s massively presumptuous, especially since she didn’t contribute to the cost of the tickets, lol. Wow,” one wrote. “Your SIL got greedy and you have a backbone so...her loss, lol. Your tickets, your rules.”

“It wasn’t a big deal to her until her nail tech got excited about the tickets. She should have offered you a fair price for both tickets when you told her you were thinking about selling them. It’s pretty entitled to think she’d get tickets worth $4,000 (holy hell!) for free,” another wrote.

“She already said she didn’t want them. She can’t just assume you’ll hold onto them indefinitely in case she changes her mind,” a third added.

While $4,000 seems like a hefty price for two concert tickets, it’s not a surprising cost for a Taylor Swift show. Last month, Syracuse News reported that the cheapest Eras Tour tickets in the US sell for around $3,000 each. However, this wasn’t the case for her shows in London in August, as her tickets to her concerts at Wembley Stadium were being sold for as little as $627 for upper-level seating.

Swift is currently on a two-month hiatus from performing, after ending the European leg of her tour in August. Her tour will resume in Miami in October, before it officially comes to a close with her final shows in Vancouver in December.