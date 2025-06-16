Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal’s son, Kevin, is officially married.

Kevin and his now-wife, Fern Cozine, had their wedding ceremony June 14 in Napa, California, according to photos shared by People. For the occasion, Cozine wore a white off-the-shoulder gown and veil, while Kevin wore a classic white tuxedo and black bowtie.

The nuptials came more than a year after the couple announced their engagement. In November 2023, Kevin shared a sweet picture on Instagram of Cozine showing off her diamond ring, as he was hugging her from behind.

“Forever @ferncozine,” he wrote in the caption.

Kevin’s divorced parents, O’Neal and John, also reunited at the wedding. O’Neal had no issue with seeing her ex, despite their messy divorce.

John McEnroe, Anna McEnroe, and Kevin McEnroe attend the ‘McEnroe’ premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater ( Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

“The anger is gone,” O’Neal told Variety in February. Kevin also shared that his mother would have a special moment at the wedding, saying: “She’s going to make a speech.”

After O’Neal and John tied the knot in 1986, they welcomed three children: Kevin, 39, Sean, 37, and Emily, 34.

They split in 1992 and went on to have a messy custody battle over their children. They made vicious allegations against each other during that battle regarding John’s famous temper and O’Neal’s drug abuse.

However, John received full custody of his children in 1994 amid O’Neal’s struggles with addiction.

The Paper Moon star has spoken openly about her experience with substance abuse, including alcohol, cocaine, and heroin. In 2020, O’Neal overdosed on a combination of drugs, including morphine, and ended up in a six-week coma.

“I had a gnarly stroke. I almost died,” she told People in 2023. Her three children also spoke to the publication about the overdose, with Kevin reflecting on O’Neal’s decades-long struggle with addiction.

“There were times growing up where she’d get sober, but it was never sustained,” he recalled. “As her child, I felt like I was convincing her for 20 years: You should want to live. It’s not that bad. But she didn’t see it that way, or she couldn’t see past her pain — emotional, physical, spiritual. But she’s able to see it now.”

He also praised her recovery now, noting how the hope she has and the community she’s gained have helped her.

“She is making an enormous effort to embrace the lifestyle that is being in recovery, and that's all I could ask for. She could stumble and fall forever for all I care, but as long as she gets back on the horse, that's all it takes,” he added.