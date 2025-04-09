Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruce Willis’s daughter Tallulah Willis has brought up having Ashton Kutcher as her ex-stepfather.

Willis commented on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram post from Tuesday where she and her husband Brad Falchuk were promoting the Goop founder’s upcoming podcast episode where they talked about navigating a blended family.

“I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex- step parent,” Willis’s comment read. Another commenter then replied to Willis asking for clarification on whether she was referring to Kutcher, who was married to her mother Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013. Willis was only 11 years old when Moore remarried.

“So u mean Ashton Kutcher?” the commenter asked.

Kutcher previously revealed that he tries to stay in contact with Willis and her sisters ( Getty Images )

“This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this,” Willis replied. “It’s an important conversation tbh,” she wrote in a follow-up comment. “Also. No one needs to be bad guy for a situation to be healed. there’s room for everyone.”

Over the years Willis has opened up about the effect that her mother’s relationship with the That 70s Show actor had on her. During a June 2023 episode of the reality show Stars on Mars, she specifically recalled undergoing “difficult times” when Moore first started dating Kutcher while speaking to her fellow castmates.

“It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton,” she said. “It was a moment, a lot going on and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I'm still unpacking.”

“However, I found the other side of that, which is like — I really love myself now, and I love my family. I love my family,” she added.

Despite Kutcher going on to re-marry his current wife Mila Kunis in 2015, he has previously admitted to staying in touch with both Willis and her two sisters, Rumer and Scout.

“Tallulah was 8 or 9, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating,” he said during a February 2020 episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”

“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” he continued. “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

He clarified that his goal was never to replace Bruce as their father but to be an additional person for them to talk to if they wanted. “I was never trying to be their father,” he said.

“I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis], and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”