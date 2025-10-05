Taco Bell is offering $1 tacos on National Taco Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taco Bell is offering some special deals in honor of National Taco Day.

This year, National Taco Day falls on Tuesday, October 7, and Taco Bell is ready for it. This means you can expect a series of deals at the beloved fast food joint on this date, including $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos throughout the day, according to a press release.

Dollar tacos are dropped at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Pacific Time — giving customers four opportunities to get discounted food.

However, you’ll need to act fast when you order, since only 25,000 tacos are available for redemption at the four different times.

To unlock the $1 tacos, customers have to be Taco Bell Rewards Members and order through the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell is redeeming $1 tacos at four different times this Tuesday ( Getty Images )

Aside from the $1 taco, Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day with some other limited-time deals, available on the Taco Bell app. At 9 a.m. Tuesday, fans could win exclusive National Taco Day T-shirts, with 500 total pieces of merch available for redemption.

At 7 p.m., Taco Bell customers have the chance to win a year of Taco Tuesdays at the restaurant, available in the form of a $160 gift card.

Taco Bell will also offer $5 off its Party Packs, which come with an assortment of items, like burritos, tacos, and a soft drink. Customers who are using DoorDash to get their Taco Bell orders delivered can also expect a “Buy One Get One” free deal on tacos.

Beyond Taco Bell, a few other restaurants have plans for National Taco Day. Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering $2 Tacos Tuesday but each customer can only order three tacos to receive this deal.

Chuy’s, which has restaurants mainly in the South and Midwest, is offering customers a free entree on Tuesday on one condition: They dress up in a taco costume. However, they don’t have to wear the outfit in stores. To participate in the deal, they can post a photo of themselves in the costume on social media, using the #ChuysTacoDay, and then show that to their server.

Aside from that, Chuy’s is offering two other deals in stores, including adding $1 ground beef taco to any order and $1 floaters, which is an extra pour of tequila added to your margarita.