Taco Bell brings back fan favorite item for limited eight-week run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite dish, Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

The fast-food chain issued a press release on Thursday to reveal that the Crispy Chicken Nuggets are making a comeback on April 24 for eight weeks only. However, Taco Bell is pushing to make the nuggets, which sold out in less than a week when they launched in December, a permanent menu item by 2026.

The return of the chicken nuggets is part of Taco Bell’s “journey to become a go-to destination for crispy chicken,” according to the press release.

“We’re a taco place doing chicken our own way and like all our best moments, it’s a little unexpected – because we've never been about following the rules,” Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery, said in a statement. “The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want.”

“We know we’re not the usual name in crispy chicken, but our nuggets speak for themselves — they’re bold, different, and unmistakably Taco Bell,” he concluded.

The nuggets are made from all-white meat chicken and marinated in a zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor before they’re breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and crispy tortilla chips.

open image in gallery Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets return on April 24 ( Getty Images )

Customers can purchase five nuggets with a dipping sauce for $3.99, or they can get 10 nuggets with two dipping sauces for $6.99.

There are three sauces to choose from: Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, Taco Bell’s tangy Bell Sauce, and bold Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

When Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets launched in December, they sold out in less than a week. At the time, “roughly 5 million Americans” nationwide had bought the dish, with the nuggets included in “almost one in six orders,” according to the press release.

During Live Más LIVE in March, Taco Bell revealed that the Crispy Chicken Nuggets would be making a return this year. The brand shared that they’re partnering with Mike’s Hot Honey to make a Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo sauce to go with the chicken nuggets.

open image in gallery The Cripsy Chicken Nuggets will be sold in five or 10 pieces ( Taco Bell )

The company also revealed plans to launch Crispy Chicken Strips, which will debut as part of new burrito and taco menu options.

Last month, Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant told CNN about the restaurant's vision to establish itself as a leader in chicken offerings through its Cantina Chicken Menu, which already includes shredded and crispy chicken in tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. Tresvant added that the menu’s expansion is a key step in Taco Bell's strategy to achieve its goal of becoming a $5 billion brand by 2030.

“We’re not the first to do chicken, but we want to do chicken very uniquely,” he said. “Chicken is a protein that’s trending and we need to make sure we are consumer relevant.”