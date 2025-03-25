Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People online are convinced that Sydney Sweeney is no longer engaged to 41-year-old film producer Jonathan Davino.

Speculation the two split erupted after the gossip blog DeuxMoi revealed that the 27-year-old Euphoria star deleted a PDA-filled picture of her and Davino from her Instagram account on Monday.

According to the pop culture watch account, Sweeney had taken down an image of them kissing on New Year’s Eve after posting it to her page over the holidays.

“Think they might be broken up,” DeuxMoi wrote.

The Independent has contacted Sweeney’s representatives for a comment.

Davino — who famously helped produce the 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You, starring Sweeney and Glen Powell — was last spotted at his fiancée’s house in Los Angeles on March 13 by TMZ photographers.

Sydney Sweeney sparks breakup speculation after deleting PDA photo of her and fiancé Jonathan Davino from Instagram over the weekend ( Getty )

For the most part, the couple of seven years has kept their relationship out of the public eye. Even when they got engaged in 2022, neither of them made an announcement about their new relationship status.

It wasn’t until after Sweeney was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger did Us Weekly confirm the two were planning to get married.

That said, Sweeney did confirm she was in a “serious relationship” during a 2023 interview with Glamour UK.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” she told the outlet, calling Davino her “best friend.”

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me. I’m very open [otherwise],” she continued. “I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

The Immaculate actor only acknowledged her engagement while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2024 amid fan speculation that she and her Anyone But You co-star, Powell, were romantically involved.

Speaking about the rumors in her monologue, Sweeney said: “That’s obviously not true.”

“Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” she explained. “And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

In February, TMZ reported that the couple had decided to postpone their nuptials due to their busy schedules.

Citing sources, the outlet said the date of the wedding is now undetermined after the two cancelled their original plans to tie the knot in May.