Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell reunite for his sister’s wedding — but ‘as friends’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell attended a wedding together over the weekend — but only as friends, according to a new report.

The Anyone But You co-stars were recently seen at Powell’s sister’s rehearsal dinner in Dallas, Texas. Sweeney had previously RSVP’d to attend before rumors started swirling that her engagement to Jonathan Davino was off.

However, according to a source who spoke to TMZ, the two of them were only together “as friends.” The source claimed the Euphoria actor is “very good friends with the Powell family” and has been “very close” to Powell’s sister Leslie “for a long time.”

Sweeney and Powell were previously reported to be having an affair back in the lead-up to the release of their rom-com in 2023. Speaking to The New York Times in April 2024, the stars admitted they were deliberately leaning into the dating rumors with the goal of maintaining their chemistry off-screen and making the movie a success.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” Powell said. “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Sweeney went on to detail the ploy that she came up with, as she explained how she wanted the duo to continue making public appearances with each other amid the dating rumors.

Powell and Sweeney admitted they leaned into dating rumors while on a press tour for their rom-com ( Getty Images )

“I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas,” Sweeney explained. “I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

Last week, fans began speculating that Sweeney and Davino called off their engagement after the gossip blog DeuxMoi revealed Sweeney deleted a PDA-filled picture of her and Davino from her Instagram account.

According to the pop culture watch account, Sweeney had taken down an image of them kissing on New Year’s Eve after posting it to her page over the holidays.

“Think they might be broken up,” DeuxMoi wrote.

Davino — who famously helped produce Anyone But You — was last spotted at his fiancée’s house in Los Angeles on March 13 by TMZ photographers.

For the most part, the couple of seven years has kept their relationship out of the public eye. Even when they got engaged in 2022, neither of them made an announcement about their new relationship status.

It wasn’t until after Sweeney was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger that Us Weekly confirmed the two were planning to get married.

Despite the breakup rumors, a source told Us Weekly that the Immaculate actor and producer only paused their wedding planning to work out “major issues” in their relationship.

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” the source said. “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”