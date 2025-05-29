Sydney Sweeney launches soap made with her used bath water

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sydney Sweeney is appealing to her more rabid fan base with the release of a new soap product containing her actual bath water.

The Euphoria actor is one of the most sexualized stars in Hollywood and often faces unsolicited comments about her body from fans — some of whom have even expressed their desire to consume her bath water.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a press release announcing her new “Bathwater Bliss” soap.

The Anyone but You star first partnered with the men’s personal care company last year in a viral ad that featured her in a bathtub.

Her new soap is made with exfoliating sand and pine bark extract in addition to some of Sweeney’s real bathwater.

“It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love,” she added. “Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

Only 5,000 bars of the actor’s soap will be made.

open image in gallery Sweeney’s ‘Bathwater Bliss’ soap will be available for purchase in limited numbers from June 6 ( Dr. Squatch )

Due to the limited quantities, Dr. Squatch will be holding a giveaway from May 29 through June 5. To enter the giveaway, people must be following the Dr. Squatch Instagram account, “like” the designated Instagram post, and leave a comment. From the entries, 100 winners will receive a free bar of soap.

open image in gallery ‘When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,’ Sweeney said ( Getty Images )

The soap will officially be available for purchase starting June 6.

In an interview with GQ, Sweeney further explained the process of making the soap. “When we were at the [Dr. Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water. So it’s my real bath water,” she confirmed.

“I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there’s this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there’s some city bath water mixed in.”

Sweeney previously discussed the oversexualization of her body in an interview with Variety in March 2024.

The actor admitted at the time that the constant remarks make her feel like she has “no control” over online discourse about her appearance.

“I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it - I’m still trying to figure it out myself,” she told the outlet, when asked about the viral reaction to her SNL debut.

“People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore,” Sweeney said. “It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over.”