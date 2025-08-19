Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly stars Molly Rainford and Tyler West are engaged three years after meeting on the show.

In a wholesome two-step away from the so-called “Strictly curse”, EastEnders actor Rainford and Kiss FM DJ West found love after competing as contestants on the BBC dancing competition in 2022.

West, 29, has now proposed to a surprised Rainford, 24, while on a romantic getaway in Mykonos – and shared a video of the emotional moment online.

Rainford could be seen observing the sunset before turning around to see West down on one knee.

“I don’t know where to start – so I’m hoping you can continue making me the luckiest man on this Earth, like you do every single day,” he said, before popping the question.

Rainford said yes immediately, with West exclaiming: “Get in! That’s what I’m talking about!”

He shared the clip on Instagram alongside the caption: “Found our forever.”

open image in gallery Tyler West surprises Molly Rainford with romantic Mykonos proposal ( Instagram )

Many of their celebrity friends have congratulated the couple, with Strictly: It Takes Two host Fleur East calling it “the most beautiful proposal”.

JLS star Marvin Humes, who is also a DJ on Kiss FM, wrote: “Wow... this is a lot. Couldn’t be happier for two incredible people who are just perfect for eachother... I’m SO happy!!! Ah man this has made my night... congrats family...”

Melvin Odoom, formerly a DJ on Kiss before moving to BBC Radio 1, added: “Why am I smiling at my phone so hard! Congratulations guys.”

open image in gallery Molly Rainford said yes to Tyler West’s proposal immediately – to the backdrop of a sunset ( Instagram )

During Strictly, Rainford became friends with West, who was eliminated from the series during a week seven dance off against his now-fiancée.

Their friendship became a romance in 2023, with Rainford telling OK: “Everyone thinks that we got together on the show, but we didn’t. It kind of happened after but what’s so lovely is that we kind of built a little friendship.

“I think because it stems from such a cool friendship into something more, that’s what makes it so cool. He’s a good boy. I’m very lucky.”

Rainford made it to the Strictly 2022 final alongside professional partner Carlos Gu. Wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin was that year’s winner.

open image in gallery Molly Rainford and Tyler West started their relationship after meeting on 'Strictly’ in 2022 ( Getty Images for Lionsgate UK )

Several of the show’s previous stars have found love on the competition after falling victim to what has been branded “the Strictly curse”.

The most scandalous example of the so-called curse occurred in 2018, when photographers captured comedian Seann Walsh kissing his dance partner Katya Jones, despite him being in a relationship. The pictures went viral, souring the pair’s experience on the show, and they were booted off within weeks.

In 2007, Flavia Cacace and ex-EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo became a romantic item after being partnered together – with Cacace dumping her long-time boyfriend Vincent Simone, who was also a dancer on the show.

Reflecting on the situation in 2016, Cacace said: “It was a disaster. It all happened in the most atrocious way.”