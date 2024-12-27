The Traitors: 8 signs someone is lying straight to your face

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Everyone’s favourite intense psychological competition The Traitors returns to BBC One at 8pm on January 1, and we can’t wait to see all the drama unravel.

To be successful, the secretly anointed traitors must deceive the other contestants into believing they are faithfuls, create chaos, and betray one another to secure the cash prize.

But how sharp are your detective skills when it comes to spotting a lie? Here are some red flags to look out for…

1. Fidgeting

“Fidgeting or shifting in their seat can be a clear sign of discomfort,” highlights Chris Meaden, body language expert and a leading trauma and anxiety therapist. “A liar’s body language often reflects their inner turmoil – they may feel trapped in their story, and this unease can manifest physically.

“Subtle movements like tapping fingers, adjusting their position repeatedly, or restlessly shifting can indicate the stress of maintaining a lie.”

2. Vocal pitch

“If possible, listen carefully to the vocal pitch of someone’s answer,” advises Dr Paul Seager, senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Central Lancashire. “It’s common for lies to be of a slightly higher pitch than truths. This higher pitch is often down to stress or nervousness, which increases tension in the vocal tract.”

3. Filler words

“When someone is fabricating a story, their brain is working overtime to keep the lie coherent,” explains Meaden. “Hesitations, stammering, or filler words like ‘um’ or ‘uh’ can signal that they’re constructing their narrative on the spot.

“Even an unusual pace – speaking slower or faster than normal – can be a clue they’re under pressure.”

4. Response time

“Ask a question and then mentally gauge how long there was between the end of the question and the beginning of their answer,” recommends Seager. “A longer time indicates more thinking time, which might prove some form of mental editing and deception.

“Quicker responses are more likely to be truthful.”

5. Unnecessary details

“Liars often overcompensate by adding unnecessary details, thinking it will make their story more convincing – but too much information can have the opposite effect, raising red flags,” says Meaden. “If someone is adding a lot of unnecessary details to their story while explaining their whereabouts, it might be their way of deflecting from the truth.”

6. Sweaty palms or a croaky voice

“Stress activates the body’s fight-or-flight response, which can cause visible physical changes,” points out Meaden. “Sweaty palms, a dry mouth, or a croaky voice can indicate someone is feeling the pressure of lying.

“If they suddenly reach for a glass of water or seem parched mid-conversation, it might be more than just thirst.”

7. Vague answers

“Honest answers tend to contain more specific detail, whereas deceptive answers are likely to be more vague and general,” highlights Seager. “Re-asking the question at a later time is a sneaky but useful way to check if the answer matches up to what was said earlier.”

8. Intense eye contact

“Contrary to popular belief, liars often overcompensate by maintaining overly intense eye contact in an attempt to appear truthful,” says Meaden. “This exaggerated effort to convince you of their honesty can be a subtle yet telling sign that they’re hiding something.

“It’s important to remember that genuine communication tends to flow naturally, while forced behaviours – like an unrelenting stare – can indicate discomfort or deception.”