Steve Martin shared a hilarious edit to his photo with Meryl Streep and Martin Short, amid rumors that his co-stars are dating.

The 79-year-old actor took to Instagram on October 19 to share a snap of himself and his two Only Murders in the Building co-stars, as it was featured in a recent article by Glamour. In the picture, which was captured in 2023, Martin stood right behind Streep, while Short stood on the other side of her, with a big smile on his face.

However, in his post, the Cheaper by the Dozen star took himself out of the picture by having a giant red X covering his face.

In the comments, fans were quick to question what Martin’s edit meant, specifically wondering whether he knew if Short and Streep were dating or not.

“Are you confirming this relationship?!” one fan commented, while another added, “Did he just hard launch the relationship?”

“I’m taking this as confirmation,” a third wrote.” I’ve never been so invested in celebrity couple rumors.”

Martin’s post comes after Short and Streep reignited relationship rumors, as they were captured smiling from ear-to-ear on their way into Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on October 16. In photos obtained by Page Six, Streep is pictured walking ahead in a patterned satin long-sleeve blouse and breezy pants while Short trailed behind in a gray grid suit over two undershirts.

Back in January, rumors started swirling that Short and Streep were in a relationship. However, the Innerspace star’s representative quickly shut those claims down, clarifying to The Messenger: “They are just very good friends, nothing more.”

Days later, the Saturday Night Live alum once again reiterated that he and Streep were not together. “We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends,” he said in January, during an episode of the Club Random podcast, after host Bill Maher called the two stars a “power couple.”

He’s since gushed over his close bond with the fellow A-lister. During an interview with Extra, alongside his two castmates, Selena Gomez and Martin, Short opened up about working on the show with Streep, as their characters are in a relationship. “I think it’s been a friendship that always grows,” he said in August. “If you work with someone and love that person.”

Martin then stepped in to share that the Sophie’s Choice star “is a friend” to all three of them. “I’ve worked with her. I very fortunately did a movie with her,” he said, referring to their 2015 rom-com, It’s Complicated. “If I don’t see her for two years, you get back together. You’re already laughing and talking, it’s friendly.”

Fans have pondered whether Martin Short and Meryl Streep are in a relationship. ( Getty Images )

Those comments came after fans once again speculated that Short and Streep were an item, after they were spotted holding hands at the season four premiere party for Only Murders in the Building in August.

In October 2023, Streep first revealed that she and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, had actually split up years ago.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for the A-lister said in a statement.

Before their split, Gummer and the Mamma Mia! star welcomed four children who are now adults: Henry Wolfe, 44, Mamie Gummer, 41, Grace Gummer, 38, and Louisa Jacobson, 33.

Short’s wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman died of ovarian cancer in 2010 at the age of 58. The pair shared three children: Katherine, 40, Oliver, 38, and Henry, 35.