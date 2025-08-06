Over 300,000 step stools sold at Target, Walmart, and Home Depot part of safety recall
The recalled step stool was sold at Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide
A nationwide recall has been issued for a kitchen step stool due to safety concerns.
Last week, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Dorel Home Furnishings Inc. announced a recall for over 300,000 Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers after receiving 34 reports of the step stool breaking off, including two incidents that resulted in head injuries.
The step stool features one small step before reaching a larger platform to stand on, which is protected by a safety bar. However, the bar has been discovered to detach or break while being used, which can create an injury risk for users.
The recall applies to the model numbers 11349WHG1E, 11349GRN1E, 11349NVY1E, 11349WHG2, 11349GRN4, 11349GRN12, 11349WHG12C, 11349WHG12W, 11349WHG4F, and 11349CBWH4T, which were sold at Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide.
Affected step stools were also available for purchase online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, and Overstock.com from February 2021 through July 2025 for anywhere between $56 and $70.
Customers are urged to stop using the safety bar on the step stool and to keep the item away from children. They are also asked to contact Dorel to receive a free repair kit, which will include a sliding locking mechanism that attaches to the safety bar to prevent breaking or detaching.
In addition to the repair kit, customers will also be sent installation instructions and a warning label to be placed on the step stool.
