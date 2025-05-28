Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four new drinks are slated to join the U.S. Starbucks menu in the coming weeks.

About a week after the coffee chain’s initial summer menu announcement, reports started swirling that there may be a second lineup of new items.

The Independent can now confirm that four new Frappuccino beverages will be added in July.

Salted Caramel Mocha, Strawberry Matcha, and Brown Sugar Frappuccinos will all come layered with cold foam.

The fourth flavor is a Firework Frappuccino, described by Starbucks as a “festive twist on the Summer-Berry Refresher.”

The Firework Frappuccino will reportedly only be available during the first week of July to coincide with Independence Day, according to food influencer Markie Devo.

Starbucks will welcome four new Frappuccinos this summer ( Starbucks )

Devo also reported that Starbucks will be bringing back its Double Chocolate Brownie as well.

The first summer menu announcement included the return of the Summer-Berry refresher plus a new iced espresso drink for caffeine lovers looking for a more exotic vibe.

The Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso is inspired by the “popular and beloved” Latin American drink, Starbucks said in a press release.

It features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and horchata-flavored syrup. The “light, smooth and subtly sweet” espresso is paired with a “fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata,” the company noted.

In addition to the drinks, Starbucks announced a Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop, featuring strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream and formed into a strawberry shape. The cake pop is dipped in a chocolate icing and decorated to resemble a juicy red strawberry.

The new additions come just months after Starbucks announced the removal of 13 drinks from its menu. The changes took effect March 4.

The departed drinks are: Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Espresso Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.