Starbucks is culling 10 drinks from its menu in March — here’s what’s replacing them

Starbucks has big plans to overhaul its menu this March by replacing 10 existing drinks with brand-new concoctions.

This change will officially go into effect on March 4, according to a statement made by the coffee giant.

According to the release, Starbucks is saying goodbye to drinks that are “not commonly purchased, can be complex to make or are similar to other beverages on our menu.”

These soon-to-be departed drinks are: Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Espresso Frappuccino, Frappuccino Crème Blended Beverages, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.

In place of these 10 items, the Seattle-based company will be ushering in three new picks: Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Cherry Chai, and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. Starbucks will also be offering a Jalapeno Chicken Pocket at select locations.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol first announced the 30 percent menu reduction in January during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

Starbucks plans to cut 10 items from its menu and add three new drinks this March, according to CEO Brian Niccol ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“We’ve taken steps to refocus the business, our mission and our marketing to better align with our identity as a coffee company,” he said, according to People.

“We have to clear the noise out both in food and beverage menus. That opens the door for better innovation that will hopefully resonate even more so for our customers.”

As of Monday, Starbucks will also be conducting major layoffs as part of its business revamp.

Niccol said over 1,000 corporate employees from across the globe are being let go and notified via email by Tuesday, February 25.

“In January, I shared that we were evaluating the role, structure and size of our global support teams to help us deliver on our “Back to Starbucks” plan and position the company for future success,” Niccol wrote in a press release.

“The leadership team has finished that work, and this week, we will communicate the changes we’re making. This includes the hard decision to eliminate 1,100 current support partner roles and several hundred additional open and unfilled positions.

“We are simplifying our structure, removing layers and duplication and creating smaller, more nimble teams,” he continued. “Our intent is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity and drive better integration.”

Starbucks will also be bringing back its free refill policy for in-store customers and its self-service condiments bar. What’s more, stores will be restricting their restroom access to paying customers only.