Starbucks’ adorable $30 ‘Bearista’ cup sends fans into a frenzy: How to get it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks’ latest must-have collectible is sending fans into a spin.

Launched Thursday alongside the return of Starbucks’ holiday menu, the 20-ounce cup is made for cold drinks — and crafted in the shape of an adorable bear, complete with black eyes and a nose on the front. A knitted green hat featuring the Starbucks logo tops the bear, and a matching green-and-white straw completes the festive look.

The drinkware also comes with a knitted green hat, featuring the Starbucks logo, on the bear and a matching green and white straw.

However, the special-edition cup comes with a hefty price tag of $29.95 and is available exclusively in stores.

“From cold brew to an iced matcha latte, your drinks have never looked cuter,” Starbucks shared on its website. “The Starbucks Bearista glass cold cup brings instant joy to every sip.”

Starbucks is selling its Bearista cup for the holidays for $29.95 ( Starbucks )

Fans expressed their excitement about the Bearista cup on social media, with many people waiting in line early in the morning today to get it. However, others complained they weren't able to get their hands on it.

“This is the CUTEST cup I’ll ever own!!!!!,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments of Starbucks’ post about the cup.

“Shut the front door, that is so cute,” another quipped in the comments, while a third added: “My husband says I don't need more cups... but he is most definitely wrong.”

A fourth person on X wrote: “Imagine waiting an hour and a half in line before a Starbucks opens to purchase one of the new glass bearista cups, only to find out they are sold before they unlock the door.”

The Bearista cup isn’t the only holiday drinkware that Starbucks released in stores today. The company has collaborated with Hello Kitty to launch a collection of tumblers, mugs, cold cups, and water bottles. Prices for cups vary, with the stainless steel cold cup and ceramic mug retailing for $32.95 each, and the water bottle retailing for $29.95.

Starbucks is also bringing back its highly anticipated red holiday cups today. There are six holiday cups this year, including two iced versions, all of which feature Starbucks’ classic dark green and red colors. The cups are inspired by plaid pajamas worn during the holidays, as well as Starbucks baristas’ aprons, the company said.

Two Coffeehouse Plaid designs are made for hot drinks, mirroring the comforting holiday pattern that “dates back centuries,” according to Starbucks.

The other four holiday cups are all decorated with green and red ribbons tied in festive bows, called the Merry Apron Strings design. Two of them are for hot drinks, while the other two are iced. All six cups feature a gift tag where baristas can write a message to customers.

However, the annual Red Cup Day, where Starbucks customers can receive a free reusable red cup, isn’t until November 13.