Starbucks brings back fall favorite drink early to appease desperate fans

Starbucks is bringing back a beloved fall flavor, Apple Crisp, days earlier than planned.

When Starbucks initially announced the return of its fall menu in August, fans were shocked to see that Apple Crisp didn’t make the cut. However, the coffee chain later announced last month that Apple Crisp beverages were indeed returning.

Originally, Starbucks planned on releasing the flavor — apple brown sugar syrup — on October 14. But a spokesperson for the company told Today that after “customers could not contain their excitement” over Apple Crisp, they bumped the return date to Thursday, October 9.

However, the Apple Crisp flavors will only be available for a limited time. This means that starting tomorrow, you can either add an apple brown sugar syrup, or order a signature Apple Crisp drink or cold foam.

On X, fans are raving about Apple Crisp returning to Starbucks so soon.

Apple Crisp flavor launches on October 9, days earlier than planned ( Starbucks )

“I didn’t have time to make my coffee at home today so I open the Starbucks app and see the apple crisp shaken espresso isn’t on the menu. I just fell to my knees in the middle of the office bro omg,” one tweeted.

“I'm craving a Starbucks apple crisp and drawing on my iPad to relax this day. Let’s go,” another added.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Starbucks for comment.

Along with the opportunity of adding apple brown sugar syrup to your coffee or chai, Starbucks is launching a themed drink.

This includes the Starbucks Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which features blonde espresso and notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oatmilk.

There are also two fall-themed drink add-ons: the Apple Crisp Cream Cold Foam and the new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam, which has more than 15 grams of protein in a medium-sized drink.

“The warm, gooey taste of apple crisp melds with the light roast flavors of Starbucks Blonde Espresso and creamy oatmilk to create a chilled yet cozy cup of coffee that evokes the comfort of autumn,” Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri said in a press release.

The fall item returns days after Starbucks announced that it is already preparing for the holidays, with a winter menu hitting stores on November 6.

Returning this holiday season are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will also be added to the menu later in the season, though a specific date has not yet been revealed.

Customers can also treat themselves to holiday-themed baked goods, like the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish at Starbucks locations across the U.S.

Although no date has been revealed, the chain mentioned in the news release that their annual red cup promotion will be returning later in the season, which is when customers can receive a special reusable cup with the purchase of any beverage on the holiday menu