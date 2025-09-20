Starbucks in U-turn on axing popular fall flavor from menu — see when it will return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Starbucks initially announced the return of its fall menu, fans were shocked to see that Apple Crisp didn’t make the cut.

But now, weeks after the seasonal menu roll out, the coffee chain announced the late arrival of the fan-favorite flavor.

In a Friday Instagram post, the coffee chain teased fans begging for the return of Apple Crisp with a picture of someone bobbing for apples and the caption: “You all for the last month.”

The next image in the carousel was a video of someone picking an apple off a tree with the caption: “See you 10.14.”

This year’s offerings include an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Apple Crisp Cold Foam, according to multiple reports.

Starbucks will bring back a popular fall flavor ( AP )

Fresh on the heels of its announcement about protein-packed cold foams, Starbucks will also introduce an Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam.

Fans have rejoiced over the announcement. “THANK YOU, I missed my Apple Crisp Chai dearly,” one person commented on the chain’s Instagram post while another agreed: “Oh my goodness thank you. I was sad the initial fall release didn’t have it!!”

The delayed arrival of Apple Crisp comes weeks after Starbucks announced its newest menu addition, set to roll out September 29: protein cold foams.

After testing out a Banana Protein Cold Foam earlier this summer, the coffee chain will officially add the offering to menus nationwide starting September 29.

The new cold foam flavors, made with unflavored whey protein powder, include banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, plain, pumpkin (seasonal), and pecan (seasonal). Apple Crisp will join the menu on October 14.

The popular drink addition can be added to any cold coffee, tea, or Refresher, giving customers a boost of anywhere from 19 to 26 grams of protein per grande drink.

The chain is also launching a line of protein lattes, made with protein-boosted 2 percent milk, for those who may not be a fan of the cold foam. Similar to the cold foam, the new lattes will be available in a variety of flavors while adding about 27 to 36 grams of protein per grande-sized drink.

Starbucks’s protein milk can be used as a milk substitute in any beverage on the menu, providing an extra 12 to 16 grams of protein per grande drink.

Previously, Starbucks offered a line of Vivanno protein smoothies, including a banana-flavored shake, but they were discontinued in 2008.