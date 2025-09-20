Starbucks in U-turn on axing popular fall flavor from menu — see when it will return
Announcement comes weeks after fall menu roll out
When Starbucks initially announced the return of its fall menu, fans were shocked to see that Apple Crisp didn’t make the cut.
But now, weeks after the seasonal menu roll out, the coffee chain announced the late arrival of the fan-favorite flavor.
In a Friday Instagram post, the coffee chain teased fans begging for the return of Apple Crisp with a picture of someone bobbing for apples and the caption: “You all for the last month.”
The next image in the carousel was a video of someone picking an apple off a tree with the caption: “See you 10.14.”
This year’s offerings include an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Apple Crisp Cold Foam, according to multiple reports.
Fresh on the heels of its announcement about protein-packed cold foams, Starbucks will also introduce an Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam.
Fans have rejoiced over the announcement. “THANK YOU, I missed my Apple Crisp Chai dearly,” one person commented on the chain’s Instagram post while another agreed: “Oh my goodness thank you. I was sad the initial fall release didn’t have it!!”
The delayed arrival of Apple Crisp comes weeks after Starbucks announced its newest menu addition, set to roll out September 29: protein cold foams.
After testing out a Banana Protein Cold Foam earlier this summer, the coffee chain will officially add the offering to menus nationwide starting September 29.
The new cold foam flavors, made with unflavored whey protein powder, include banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, plain, pumpkin (seasonal), and pecan (seasonal). Apple Crisp will join the menu on October 14.
The popular drink addition can be added to any cold coffee, tea, or Refresher, giving customers a boost of anywhere from 19 to 26 grams of protein per grande drink.
The chain is also launching a line of protein lattes, made with protein-boosted 2 percent milk, for those who may not be a fan of the cold foam. Similar to the cold foam, the new lattes will be available in a variety of flavors while adding about 27 to 36 grams of protein per grande-sized drink.
Starbucks’s protein milk can be used as a milk substitute in any beverage on the menu, providing an extra 12 to 16 grams of protein per grande drink.
Previously, Starbucks offered a line of Vivanno protein smoothies, including a banana-flavored shake, but they were discontinued in 2008.
