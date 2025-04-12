Fan favorite soup brands hit with recall over ‘foreign material’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple popular soup brands are under a major recall.

Cilantro, an ingredient in the affected products, was recalled for foreign material after it was found to be contaminated with wood, according to a nationwide alert from the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Campbell’s soups were among the recalled products; specifically the brand’s Chicken Tortilla Soup, Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup, and Wicked Thai Soup.

Molly’s Kitchen, another popular brand, was also affected. The Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup, Chicken Chili, Chicken Enchilada Soup, and Mexican Chicken Tortilla have all been recalled.

Other affected soup and bowl products included Health Request Mexican Chicken Tortilla, Life Cuisine Vital Pursuit Southwest Style Taco Bowl, Sysco Chicken Tortilla Soup, Verve Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup, Verve Wicked Thai Soup, and Crafted Market Coconut Chicken Thai Style Soup.

All products, with the exception of the Crafted Market soup, had various 2026 use-by dates. Crafted Market’s soup has a best-by date of May or June 2025. A full list of dates can be found on a federal website.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the FSIS alert stated.

open image in gallery Campbell’s soups were among the recalled products - including Chicken Tortilla Soup and Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup ( Getty Images )

The products were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Federal officials anticipate more products being added to the list.

The soup and bowl recall isn’t the only one plaguing consumers this week. Celery sold at Walmart was affected by a recall over a possible listeria risk. Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. announced its washed and ready-to-eat Marketside Celery Sticks with a best-by date of March 23, should be thrown out. The product was sold at Walmart stores in 29 states across the nation.

Cabot Creamery issued a voluntary recall on 1,700 pounds of butter after it was found to be contaminated with bacteria found in feces.

The brand’s contaminated Extra Creamy Sea Salt Butter Sticks were sold in seven states and had a best-by date of September 9.

Aldi also issued a “do not eat” warning over its Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter. The 385g packs with a use-by date of April 12, were mislabeled and could sicken people with a milk allergy.