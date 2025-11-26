Here’s how to avoid a ‘situationship’ with your ex this holiday season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Being home for the holidays might not be all merry and bright.

November and December can be a vulnerable time for people for a variety of reasons, and bring up unresolved trauma or unwanted feelings, especially if returning to a place you have moved away from.

Some people might fall victim to the romanticism of the holidays and get swept up into thinking it's time to rekindle a romance with an ex - otherwise known as a “situationship” - that involves a certain level of intimacy but without firm commitment or definition.

Spoiler alert: It’s probably not a good idea. For starters, psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert noted the “psychological loop” that situationships can create.

“There’s connection, but also uncertainty. That mix can be addictive because the highs feel amplified and the lows are often minimized or rationalized,” Alpert told The Independent.

open image in gallery ‘Reach out to friends, schedule activities, or set digital boundaries,’ psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert suggested ( Alamy/PA )

The holidays are an especially vulnerable time for rekindling these specific dynamics “because nostalgia, loneliness, alcohol, and the general pressure to pair up can distort judgment,” he continued.

Alpert noted several reasons why people might be inclined to restart that type of relationship around the holidays, including leaning into the familiar because it “feels easier than the unknown,” hoping that the magic of the holidays will “revive what never fully worked,” and emotional triggers like questions from family members about relationship status.

To help avoid slipping back into old patterns, the Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days author suggested four tips.

“First, name what the relationship actually was, not what you hoped it would become. Clarity cuts through wishful thinking,” he said.

Anticipating vulnerable moments is another step you can take. “If you know late nights, holiday parties, or downtime make you sentimental, plan for that. Reach out to friends, schedule activities, or set digital boundaries,” Alpert explained.

Removing easy access by silencing triggering text messages or threads — or even temporarily blocking a phone number or social media account — is also a good idea, Alpert said.

“Fourth, create a simple rule for yourself: if someone couldn’t commit to you in the past, the holidays won’t suddenly give them emotional accuracy. Patterns rarely change because the calendar does,” he concluded.

open image in gallery ‘Holidays tend to sugar coat that lost love, but snap back to reality. It's not like it is in the movies,’ one expert noted ( Getty/iStock )

Relationship expert and matchmaker Susan Trombetti agreed, noted that the romanticism of the holidays easily (and frequently) catches people off guard.

“Holidays tend to sugar coat that lost love, but snap back to reality. It's not like it is in the movies,” she said. To prepare, she offered several self-care tips for those looking to prioritize well-being while visiting home.

Trombetti first suggested envisioning certain scenarios (like dealing with a cranky family member or texting an ex-lover) ahead of time and having a plan. This can help avoid doing something you might regret — like sending that text.

She also put a moratorium on drunk texting because “we all make poor decisions when drinking,” and alcohol clouds judgement.

“Make sure you are well rested so that you are on top of your game,” she suggested next. “Remember, when we are sick, depressed, or tired, we all resort to bad habits,” she concluded.

She also recommended journaling, taking outdoor walks, and having a childhood friend to reconnect with for that nostalgia trip to cope with heavy emotions.

Trombetti conceded that the holidays are difficult, but there are ways to avoid embarrassment and starting the new year on a low note.

“Just think of how good and emotionally strong you will feel when you return with the knowledge that you didn't give in to any impulses,” she said.