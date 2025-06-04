Simone Biles calls out Kylie Jenner’s clothing line for ‘criminal’ blazer sizing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Simone Biles has mocked Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand for its strange sizing.

The 28-year-old Olympian shared a picture of herself in the dark purple blazer from the clothing brand, Khy, on Instagram on Tuesday. In the mirror selfie, the jacket appeared to be way too big on Biles, with the large sleeves extending beyond her hands.

The jacket was also quite long on Biles and went down to her knees. In the caption, the athlete mocked the sizing of the look and called out Jenner.

“Ms. Kylie Jenner, this is a crime !!!!!!” Biles wrote, adding a series of laughing face emojis. “This is not an XXS/XS.”

Biles compared her appearance in the blazer to an exaggerated oversized look on model Gigi Hadid, writing: “This is me on the last slide. SICK.”

open image in gallery Simone Biles questions the sixing of jacket from Kylie Jenner’s brand ( @simonebiles / Instagram / Getty Images )

In the photo, Biles appeared to be wearing Khy’s Faux Leather Oversized Blazer in the merlot shade, which retails for $138. However, the brand sells other blazers that aren’t oversized, which retail from $118 to $298.

Speaking to The Independent, a source close to Jenner defended the jacket, saying it was meant to be an oversized piece that replicates how the reality star “loves to wear her jackets.”

“Even though it’s an XXS/XS, you can push the sleeves up, wear open or fully buttoned up, or pair with tights and a bralette to wear it almost like a dress. It is supposed to have an almost trench-like look when worn over a dress,” the source said. “It was developed alongside other oversized pieces in the KHY Wardrobe collection.”

The company also sells mini dresses, denim jackets, bralettes, footed leggings, joggers, long-sleeved thumb-hole tees, and more. In March, Khy released a collection of latex dresses, skirts, and tops, which come in red, white, or black. The new line was also a part of Khy’s partnership with Poster Girl.

While wearing one of the red dresses, Jenner spoke about how confident she felt in the latex outfit and poked fun at how often she’d wear it.

open image in gallery Simone Biles says the sizing of jacket from Kylie Jenner’s brand is ‘a crime’ ( @simonebiles / Instagram )

“I’d wear this out to the club. I’d wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school,” she quipped in a video on Khy’s Instagram page at the time. “I would wear this outfit to take business meetings. I feel very snatched in this outfit.”

To create the clothing line, which launched in November 2023, Jenner partnered with her mom, Kris Jenner, as well as the impressive investor duo Emma and Jens Grede, co-founders of numerous celebrity brands such as Skims, Good American, and Brady. Khy surpassed $1 million in sales within the first hour after its launch, according to a People report.

open image in gallery Simone Biles compares her jacket to a photo of Gigi Hadid in an exaggerated oversized sweater ( @simonebiles / Instagram )

During an interview with Vogue after her company launched, Jenner made it clear that she’s “completely involved” in the work that’s being done to build her brand.

“From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing,” she said. “There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself.

“I do the creative for all my shoots. I’ve worked really hard on it, I’ve put my love into it, and I can’t wait for people to experience the clothes. It’s very personal,” she added.