Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco in intimate Santa Barbara ceremony

US pop star Selena Gomez has married music producer Benny Blanco in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

The singer, 33, shared photos to Instagram that showed her wearing a white halter-neck gown with Blanco in a dark tuxedo, adding their wedding date – 9.27.25 – as the caption.

Blanco, 37, real name Benjamin Levin, commented on the post: “My wife in real life.”

According to Vogue magazine, the couple exchanged vows on Saturday (27 September) in front of around 170 guests, including her close friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift, actor Paul Rudd, and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Among the other attendees were Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton and Ashley Park. Gomez previously told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show that Short was due to give a speech while Martin would “probably pull out his banjo”.

The weekend of celebrations reportedly kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday at a mansion in the private community of Hope Ranch, while the ceremony itself took place at Sea Crest Nursery.

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after a year of dating. The pop star shared photos of her ring, featuring a marquise diamond set on a gold band accented with tiny diamonds.

The ring appeared to be a nod to Gomez’s 2015 hit song “Good For You,” in which she sings the lyrics “on her marquise diamonds”. She captioned the Instagram post: “Forever begins now.”

The couple had already known each other for some time before they began dating, with Blanco producing Gomez’s hits “Same Old Love” and “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” in 2015, and 2016’s “Trust Nobody”.

They were reunited for the 2019 track “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin and Tainy; Blanco also produced Gomez’s song “Single Soon”. The couple released a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, earlier this year.

Gomez celebrated her engagement during a bachelorette trip with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while Blanco reportedly enjoyed a party in Las Vegas.

Blanco has also worked with artists including Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Halsey, Rihanna and Camila Cabello.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, 14 September 2025 ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Gomez has released a number of successful solo albums while also achieving acclaim as an actor in films including 2012’s Spring Breakers and 2016’s The Fundamentals of Caring.

Last year, she starred in the Oscar-nominated Spanish-language musical crime film, Emilia Pérez, and in the Disney Channel sequel Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

She also has a number of business ventures, including the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty that, in September last year, was credited for making Gomez one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires, according to Bloomberg.