Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saudi Arabia recently launched a rather unusual cola, crafted not from corn syrup or cane sugar but from the nation’s most prized fruit—dates.

Named Milaf Cola, the drink was developed by Thurath Al-Madina, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, and launched at the Riyadh Date Festival by the company’s CEO, Bander Al-Qahtani, and the Saudi agriculture minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

The cola’s star ingredient are premium dates which are packed with fiber, antioxidants, and essential minerals such as magnesium and potassium, and are revered in the Middle East for their health benefits.

Milaf Cola claims it contains no added sugar and is able to harness the superfood’s health benefits, positioning itself as a healthier alternative to conventional sodas without compromising on flavour.

The cola’s launch is in keeping with a broader initiative to champion sustainable, locally sourced products that aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a programme aimed at achieving the goal of increased diversification economically, socially and culturally.

The company says Milaf Cola adheres to all international food safety standards, and is environmentally sustainable since it is made with locally sourced dates.

According to media reports, festival attendees were eager to sample the new alternative to traditional sugary sodas and praised its flavour, describing it as both familiar and refreshingly different.

“It’s like drinking sunshine, if sunshine tasted like dates and happiness,” one festival attendee said.

Thurath Al-Madina has announced plans to expand the new beverage line and to introduce the drinks in regional and international markets, hoping to redefine global perceptions of dates from a traditional snack to a trendy, versatile ingredient​.

“Milaf Cola is just the beginning. We are working on a variety of products that will revolutionize how dates are consumed globally,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by Munsif Daily.