Sarah Silverman says Trump has ‘all the traits of a comedian’
Star thinks Trump’s theatrical prowess could work wonders on the comedy circuit
Comedian Sarah Silverman thinks that US president Donald Trump is in the wrong job.
The 54-year-old is promoting her London standup tour, and is known for her controversial and taboo-breaking humour. She has previously said that she retired her “arrogant ignorant” onstage persona after Trump’s first win because it “was no longer really amusing to me because he embodies that completely”.
Trump is currently at the centre of stock market mayhem and frantic international negotiations after imposing eye-watering tariffs on imports.
Despite the chaos of some of his political decisions, the businessman is also known for his provocative and unintentionally humorous statements, making him the subject of memes and parodies across the internet.
“I hate to say it, but Donald Trump has all the traits of a comedian,” she told the i.
“He’s all charisma. He’ll say anything it takes to please any crowd that is front of him. But he means none of it. Those are the traits of a comedian who does well on the road.”
Silverman continued: “That’s why, last time he was president, he never stopped having rallies – he was on the circuit! I wanna say: ‘You don’t have to be president to throw a party for yourself, y’know?’”
Considered “undeniably funny” by commentators, Trump’s charisma has largely been considered a crucial aspect of his popularity and his threat, drawing comparisons to authoritarian leaders.
In 2007, Silverman faced criticism over her use of Blackface. She appeared to address the controversy in 2020, insisting that a “path of redemption” should exist for those facing instances of “cancel culture”.
“In this cancel culture – and we all know what I’m talking about, whether you think there is one or there isn’t one or where you stand on it, and there’s a lot of grey matter there,” she said on her podcast.
“But without a path to redemption, when you take someone and you found a tweet they wrote seven years ago or a thing that they said and you expose it and you say ‘This person should be no more, banish them forever’ – they’re going to find some place where they are accepted, and it’s not going to be with progressives.
“If we don’t give these people a path to redemption, then they’re going to go where they are accepted, which is the motherf****** dark side.”
