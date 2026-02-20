Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruth Langsford has given her most frank comments yet on her split from Eamonn Holmes, admitting she felt blindsided and “broken” when their marriage broke down.

The couple had been together for 27 years, and married for 14, when they split abruptly in May 2024. Langsford and Holmes – who also worked together, regularly presenting ITV chat show This Morning from 2006 to 2021 – share one son, Jack, who is now 23.

The 65-year-old Loose Women star has largely avoided making public comments on the break-up – but has now revealed how she felt in the wake of the split.

Langsford told the Daily Mail: “In my opinion, I had a very happy marriage. Of course you question yourself: did I miss something, was I not aware, was I too busy? But there’s no point playing the blame game.”

“I just didn’t think I’d find myself here, and I wasn’t strong at the start,” she admitted. “I was broken. Broken heart. Broken dreams. We all have an image of how we think our life and future is going to be. This wasn’t mine.

open image in gallery Eamonn and Ruth were one of TV’s golden couples ( Getty Images )

“I was devastated,” she continued. “We had gone from being a couple, traversing the usual ups and downs of a marriage, to an abrupt end. It was a huge shock.”

While Langsford credits her friends with rallying round to get her through difficult times, she also began having therapy to make sense of the sudden split.

“Girlfriends are there for you come what may, but I needed a trained counsellor, someone who didn’t know me, to help me see the way through all the darkness,” she said. “I had many happy years with Eamonn. It just didn’t last. Now I have to look forward.”

Following their separation, Holmes soon began dating relationship counsellor Katie Alexander. The couple went public with their relationship in 2024, just months after the former This Morning hosts’ split was confirmed.

open image in gallery Eamonn has moved on with a new partner ( Instagram/Katster32 )

Meanwhile, Langsford is in no rush to meet someone new, admitting: “I’m not ready for a new partner, I haven’t healed from the last one.”

It comes after the star said she would feel “anxious about a new partner” during a Loose Women discussion about intimacy later in life – though Langsford has also realised that she’s “independent and quite strong” since the split.

“It has taken me a bit of time [to realise that] and I don’t know what lies ahead, but that chapter now feels quite exciting,” she said in November last year. “It’s not as scary as I thought.”