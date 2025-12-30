Who Is Ruby Franke? The rise and fall of a family vlogger convicted of child abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has released a new documentary, Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story, examining the rise of Jodi Hildebrandt, the Utah-based therapist who was arrested for child abuse in 2023 alongside disgraced parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke after pleading guilty to a number of child abuse charges.

Franke first made headlines back in 2015 for her controversial parenting advice shared on the YouTube channel 8 Passengers, which featured her now ex-husband Kevin Franke and their children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. The now-deleted channel was once popular, having accumulated more than two million subscribers before speculation and concern began to mount in 2020 about the family’s daily activities.

Two years later, the Utah-based mother went on to announce that she was joining a new YouTube channel called ConneXions – which has since been deleted – alongside Hildebrandt. The pair also sparked controversy with their videos, including one in which they made claims about what loving children unconditionally means.

In August 2023, both Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested after Franke’s then-12-year-old son escaped from Hildebrandt’s house and ran to a neighbour who called 911. The boy was malnourished and had visible injuries with duct tape on his limbs.

The boy would later tell investigators that Hildebrandt would put cayenne pepper and honey on wounds that were caused by being tied with the rope, according to arrest warrants.

In a press release, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department explained that, based on the evidence gathered, officers proceeded to a nearby residence where they discovered another juvenile in a comparable condition.

Following her arrest, Franke’s family, including her daughter, made several statements about the situation, including that they are “so glad justice is being served.”

Here’s everything we know about Franke’s rise to fame on YouTube, her arrest, and her sentencing.

Who is Ruby Franke?

In January 2015, Franke first launched the 8 Passengers YouTube channel, which highlighted her family’s life in Springville, Utah. One year after sharing the channel, she told local news station KSL that her page was a way for her to just “let [her] heart rate come down and to just enjoy being with the kids as they are right now.” She also expressed that, as her children were getting older, she gained an even bigger perspective about why her family was so important.

“I just want women who are still nursing babies, women who are still trying to get their families, women who are not sleeping through the night to see what it looks like at the finish line, to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s beautiful and it’s powerful and it’s worth it, it’s worth all the effort that families put into their family,” she said at the time.

After making headlines for her videos about her controversial parenting choices, which racked up millions of views, she went on to become a part of ConneXions, in which she and Hildebrandt gave daily advice. The now-deleted YouTube channel, which Franke joined in June 2022, had more than 4,800 subscribers, with videos also racking up thousands of views.

How have her parenting choices sparked controversy online?

Following her rise to fame with 8 Passengers, Franke went on to spark criticism after she said in a video that one of her sons, Chad, had been sleeping in a beanbag for seven months, after playing a prank on his sibling. In June 2020, concerned viewers contacted local child protective services, with a Change.org petition created to encourage a CPS Investigation of 8 Passengers.

Amid the backlash, Franke told Insider at the time the sleeping arrangement was Chad’s “choice” after he stopped sharing a room with his younger brother amid behavioural concerns. A letter from DCFS, seen by Insider, said the claims were unsupported and that the case – which alleged that Franke was the perpetrator – was closed.

In August 2022, she also faced criticism for refusing to bring lunch to her then six-year-old, after her daughter said she’d packed food but had actually forgotten it. Franke alleged that she didn’t want anyone to give her daughter lunch, since she wanted the child to realize how “painful” it is to be hungry all day, so she’ll “make sure to always pack a lunch.”

“As a teacher, I’d be filing a report if a parent had this reaction to me asking them to fulfil basic needs,” one person responded to Franke’s comments, which were shared on TikTok.

Franke and Hildebrandt’s joint channel has also sparked outrage. In December 2022, they shared a now-deleted video about “the concept of love,” and gave examples in which they claimed children allegedly don’t love their family unconditionally.

The Utah-based mother claimed that if her child doesn’t “love” or “trust” her, after offering them “the gift of truth,” then they are “refusing to love unconditionally.” She alleged: “If my child will only love me if I give them what they want, then that’s not really love, is it?”

What did her family say about her arrest?

Following her mother’s arrest, Shari Franke, 22, took to Instagram to make several statements about the situation. She started off by posting a photo of a police car and an officer, as she wrote: “Finally.”

Shari also created a document asking followers to share “questionable” or “concerning” information about ConneXions or 8 Passengers.

Franke’s sisters, Ellie Mecham, Julie Deru, and Bonnie Hoellein, released a statement saying that, for the last three years, they have kept “quiet” on the subject of their siblings “for the sake of her children.”

They went on to say that they tried everything they could to ensure the children were safe.

The post said: “For the last three years we have kept quiet on the subject of our sister Ruby Franke for the sake of her children. Behind the public scene we have done everything we could to try and make sure the kids were safe. We wouldn’t feel right about moving forward with regular content without addressing the most recent events. Once we do, we will not be commenting on it further.”

Disturbing details revealed

Franke admitted to a number of horrific acts in a statement filed in court to support her guilty pleas, which said she abused two of her children from May 22, 2023 until her arrest.

She said that she tried to convince her children that they were evil and possessed and that the “punishments” were a form of repentance. She described the abuse as “acts of love.”

The mother admitted in her statement that her “actions involved the physical torture” of her son. Horrific details revealed that she forced the boy into long physical tasks outside in summer without shoes or adequate water, leaving him with “repeated and serious sunburns.”

He was also denied sufficient food, and when he was given food, they were very plain meals, while the rest of the household got more flavorful food, the plea agreement said.

Franke admitted to kicking her son while wearing boots, holding his head underwater, and using ropes to tie together handcuffs that were around his hands and feet while he lay on his stomach to lift his arms and legs off the ground, resulting in injuries, the statement said.

Her son was kept isolated from other people and denied entertainment like books, notebooks and electronics.

Franke’s then-nine-year-old daughter was also a victim of these “punishments,” admitting in the statement that the girl was forced to work outside, run on dirt roads barefoot “for extended periods of time,” and go without food and water.

Ruby Franke learns her fate

In February 2024, Franke was handed four one-to-15-year sentences in prison, one for each of the four counts of child abuse to which she pleaded guilty back in December. Hildebrandt received the same sentence as Franke.

They will serve their sentences consecutively as determined by their plea agreements.

While they could be given four to 60 years in prison, the women will only serve up to 30 years in prison due to a Utah state law that caps the sentence duration for consecutive penalties. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will consider their behavior while incarcerated and determine how much of that time each will spend behind bars.

Before the judge handed down the sentence, Franke gave a statement to the court in which she gave a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them.

“I’ll never stop crying for hurting your tender souls,” Franke said to her children, who were not at the hearing. “My willingness to sacrifice all for you was masterfully manipulated into something very ugly. I took from you all that was soft and safe and good.”

The two currently have parole hearings reportedly scheduled for December 2026.

Ruby’s daughter releases memoir

In January, Franke’s oldest child, Shari, revealed what it was like growing up with an abusive parent in a disturbing memoir titled The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom.

The book detailed the more extreme aspects of her mother’s behavior. Her mother physically abused her, she wrote, after playing a wrong note on the piano. Sometimes it was more psychological — such as threatening to pull her out of school if she didn’t quit her high school track team.

Shari also wrote about her mother’s relationship with Hildebrandt, explaining that at one point, her room had been given to Hildebrant, and she was forced to sleep on the living room couch.

She wrote that the two of them were the only people allowed upstairs and in her old bedroom as they even cut off her father, Kevin.

When Hildebrandt began experiencing “demonic night terrors” Franke decided she would sleep in the room with her business partner, explaining that Shari’s bedroom was their “sanctuary.”

Ruby’s husband files for divorce and remarries

According to KSL-TV Utah, Kevin originally filed for divorce three months after Ruby’s arrest in August 2023. However, Utah District Judge Roger Griffin did not sign the divorce decree until March 2025.

The divorce agreement clarifies that aside from the $85,000 Ruby withdrew from accounts following her separation from Kevin in 2022, all other financial assets in her name — including their former shared home in Springville, Utah — will be reallocated to Kevin.

An Instagram post from Shari posted last week, revealed she and Chad both attended their father’s wedding to Becca Bevan in November 2025.

In August, Kevin filed a lawsuit against Hildebrandt alleging that she used her status as a mental health professional to manipulate and isolate him from his family.

He claimed in the lawsuit that while he sought therapy to strengthen his marriage, Hildebrandt misused her position to manipulate and isolate him – contributing to the collapse of his marriage and severing ties with his children.

“She was in a position of trust,” the complaint states, alleging Hildebrandt diagnosed Kevin with a slew of negative personality traits and advised him to cut off communication with his wife and children, claiming his presence would harm them.

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story is available to watch on Netflix.