Royal news live: Prince Louis steals show at VE Day commemorations
The royal family is preparing to attend another day of VE day celebrations to mark 80 years since the end of the war.
Queen Camilla will appear at the Tower of London on Tuesday afternoon to view a new display of ceramic poppies, placed to “reflect on the lasting legacy of conflict”.
The visit comes after Buckingham Palace’s balcony hosted commemorations - eight decades after King George VI first marked the Second World War’s end from the same spot.
Several royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, sat among veterans as the current crop of servicemen and women marched past the palace in recognition of those who served in the war.
Prince Louis, who recently turned seven, did not disappoint royal fans, pulling faces as planes thundered overhead.
He playfully teased his older brother Prince George during Monday’s VE Day celebrations, capturing the attention of onlookers and social media alike.
Prince George, 11, then joined senior royals at a tea party with 30 veterans of honour.
Meanwhile, a further hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail is set to begin on Tuesday.
GCHQ release cache of spy chatter discussing VE Day before end of war announced
A set of never-before-seen documents of discussions between spies has revealed the Government Communications Headquarters’ (GCHQ) role in the announcement of VE Day.
The documents, released 80 years after VE Day, showcase the intelligence agency’s role and the excitement felt by those in the organisation tasked with sharing the news that fighting in Europe would soon end.
The document cache includes a letter from then-Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe, Dwight D Eisenhower, to the Deputy Director Naval Section via the Admiralty.
The messages relay that the German high command had signed an “unconditional surrender”.
The document, timestamped 8.30am on May 7, 1945, instructs Allied expeditionary forces to “cease all offensive operations” but states that troops should remain in their present positions.
Starmer and Macron discuss VE Day celebrations
Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron discussed VE Day celebrations in a call on Monday ebening.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister began by reflecting on how privileged he felt to be part of the moving VE Day celebrations this week, including the commemorative events held today.”
The pair then turned to discussing the situation in Ukraine, migration and the “deep concern” for recent developments in Gaza.
Queen says her father was ‘lucky’ despite being shot in the face during the war
The Queen said her father was “so lucky” he was not injured more severely after being shot in the face during the Second World War.
In a conversation with veteran Douglas Cracknell at Clarence House, broadcast by the BBC as part of the VE Day coverage, Camilla shared her father’s experience of the conflict.
The Queen’s father, Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Lancers during the Second World War and was awarded the Military Cross in 1940 during the retreat to Dunkirk, and again in 1942 for his efforts in North Africa.
She told Mr Cracknell: “My father, who was captured at El Alamein, he was shot at and the bullet went through one side of his face, came out the other and he was so lucky because he didn’t hit his teeth or his tongue.”
Recap: Hundreds of thousands watch flypast and host tea parties to mark VE Day
On Monday, hundreds of thousands watched from The Mall in London on Monday as an RAF flypast marked the 80th anniversary of Europe’s liberation from the Nazis.
Buckingham Palace’s balcony hosted the royal family’s VE Day commemorations - eight decades after King George VI first marked the Second World War’s end from the same spot.
Several royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, sat among veterans as the current crop of servicemen and women, including Nato allies, marched past the palace in recognition of those who served to defeat Hitler’s regime and bring peace to Europe.
The aerial spectacle was followed by tea parties across Britain, including in Downing Street, where Sir Keir Starmer served up tea and cakes to veterans and other guests.
Watch: Prince Louis teases Prince George by copying behaviour at VE Day parade
Royals to continue VE day commemorations
The installation comes 11 years after the original exhibit of 888,246 ceramic poppies in 2014.
Nearly 30,000 poppies from the first installation have now returned to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII.
Prince Louis steals show at VE Day commemorations
Prince Louis, the seven-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, playfully teased his older brother Prince George during Monday’s VE Day celebrations, capturing the attention of onlookers and social media alike.
As the two young princes watched the military procession from the Queen Victoria Memorial in London, Louis appeared to mimic George's mannerisms.
Cameras caught the moment Louis, seemingly amused by his brother's actions, copied the way 11-year-old George flicked his hair, then exaggeratedly smoothed down his own.
The lighthearted interaction between the two siblings quickly spread across social media, delighting royal watchers.
