Prince William’s sweet moment with ‘excited’ student during college visit

The Prince of Wales has shared a sweet moment with a student during a visit to her college.

Prince William gave 24-year-old Natasha Gorry, from Wimborne, Dorset, a hug while visiting Bournemouth and Poole College on Friday.

The prince was on site to meet participants in the Homeworks BCP project to provide training for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

As he was leaving, the prince went to shake hands with a group of students who had gathered to get a glimpse of the royal visitor.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales and Gorry embrace ( Jack Taylor/PA Wire )

Gorry asked for a hug from William who obliged to the cheers and applause of the students nearby before he give her a ‘high-10’ clap of hands.

He then said to her afterwards: “It was so nice to see you. You’ve got some lessons to go to, otherwise I will get into trouble.”

To which the students replied that they had a free period.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales (right) with Phil Sayles, principal and chief executive of Bournemouth and Poole College

The prince replied: “You’ve got the sun out today, it’s lovely.”

Afterwards, Ms Gorry, who is studying maths, English and cooking, said: “I’m happy, it’s my first time to see Prince William.

“He gave me a hug, I love it, (I’m) excited, it’s my first time. He’s an amazing guy.”

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales was shown boat building techniques during his visit

She added: “I asked him for a hug, I love it.”

Earlier, some students had shouted: “We love William, we hate Meghan,” but it was unclear whether the prince heard it as he was inside the college building at the time.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her new show With Love, Meghan on social media ahead of its launch next week.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram account, Meghan posted a montage of clips showing her dancing with crew and prepping a variety of dishes.

She captioned the post: “Six more days until our show launches on Netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins.”

The show will be released on the streaming platform on Tuesday March 4.