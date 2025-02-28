Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Prince William’s sweet moment with ‘excited’ student during college visit

The 24-year-old said the Prince of Wales was an ‘amazing guy’ following the exchange

Ben Mitchell
Friday 28 February 2025 11:02 EST
The Prince of Wales shakes hands with Natasha Gorry
The Prince of Wales shakes hands with Natasha Gorry (Jack Taylor/PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The Prince of Wales has shared a sweet moment with a student during a visit to her college.

Prince William gave 24-year-old Natasha Gorry, from Wimborne, Dorset, a hug while visiting Bournemouth and Poole College on Friday.

The prince was on site to meet participants in the Homeworks BCP project to provide training for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

As he was leaving, the prince went to shake hands with a group of students who had gathered to get a glimpse of the royal visitor.

The Prince of Wales and Gorry embrace
The Prince of Wales and Gorry embrace (Jack Taylor/PA Wire)

Gorry asked for a hug from William who obliged to the cheers and applause of the students nearby before he give her a ‘high-10’ clap of hands.

He then said to her afterwards: “It was so nice to see you. You’ve got some lessons to go to, otherwise I will get into trouble.”

To which the students replied that they had a free period.

The Prince of Wales (right) with Phil Sayles, principal and chief executive of Bournemouth and Poole College
The Prince of Wales (right) with Phil Sayles, principal and chief executive of Bournemouth and Poole College

The prince replied: “You’ve got the sun out today, it’s lovely.”

Afterwards, Ms Gorry, who is studying maths, English and cooking, said: “I’m happy, it’s my first time to see Prince William.

“He gave me a hug, I love it, (I’m) excited, it’s my first time. He’s an amazing guy.”

The Prince of Wales was shown boat building techniques during his visit
The Prince of Wales was shown boat building techniques during his visit

She added: “I asked him for a hug, I love it.”

Earlier, some students had shouted: “We love William, we hate Meghan,” but it was unclear whether the prince heard it as he was inside the college building at the time.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her new show With Love, Meghan on social media ahead of its launch next week.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram account, Meghan posted a montage of clips showing her dancing with crew and prepping a variety of dishes.

She captioned the post: “Six more days until our show launches on Netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins.”

The show will be released on the streaming platform on Tuesday March 4.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in