Royal news live: Legal battle over Harry's US visa documents reopens as William meets with young farmers
The Heritage Foundation is fighting to make documents about Harry’s US visa application public
A legal battle to make details of Prince Harry’s US visa application public has returned to court.
In his 2023 book, Spare, the Duke of Sussex detailed his experiences with drugs during his teenage years as he dealt with grief.
The admittance prompted right-wing US think tank the Heritage Foundation to launch a legal battle against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to make the documents public and see whether the duke had lied about taking drugs on his application.
In September, it was ruled the documents would remain sealed. But on Wednesday, US Judge Carl Nichols reopened the case as he told a hearing he wanted to reveal the “maximum amount possible” about how Harry obtained his visa.
The judge added he was not “100 per cent sure” about how to proceed, but would notify the parties “in due course”.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is set to meet with young farmers in Angus, Scotland, to discuss attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in future farmers.
The event will focus on the theme of combating loneliness and rural isolation and will be attended by farmers from the local area.
The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday
Edward and Sophie joke together and hold hands on trip to Nepal
Sophie and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently on a six-day official royal tour of the Nepal to celebrate its close ties to the UK.
On the second day of their trip, the couple held hands as they toured the Godawari National Botanic Garden.
The Duke of Edinburgh joked with his wife as he planted a tree in a Nepali garden, next to two that were planted by his parents almost 40 years ago.
The duke said: “Gosh they’ve done very, very well,” as he was shown the trees from his parents’ previous visit.
The duchess encouraged her husband as he picked up a spade and filled in the hole for the new tree, saying: “Keep going, darling.”
William to visit second group to combat loneliness
After a roundtable with young farmers, William will visit the Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed in Carnoustie to hear how the organisation is helping people build a sense of community and learn new skills.
The group was founded in 2015 and is run by local volunteers who meet weekly to take part in a range of activities such as woodwork, crafting and gardening.
William will tour the site and hear from members how the Men’s Shed has enriched their lives by helping them to form friendships and engage in creative and purposeful learning activities.
He will then be invited to take part in a woodwork activity with some of the members to gain further understanding of some of the skills people can learn.
Prince William to discuss loneliness with young farmers
The Prince of Wales is to visit Angus to highlight two community-led organisations helping to tackle rural isolation and loneliness.
William, known as the Duke of Rothesay north of the border, will first attend a roundtable in Carnoustie hosted by the Farm Safety Foundation, a charity working to address attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in future farmers.
The event will focus on the theme of combating loneliness and rural isolation and will be attended by young farmers from the local area who are part of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.
Legal battle over Harry's US visa documents reopens
Five months after the matter was seemingly closed, a lawsuit fighting to make Prince Harry’s private US visa records public was reopened in court on Wednesday.
The Duke of Sussex admitted he had previously taken drugs during his teenage years in his 2023 book, Spare, prompting a right-wing US think tank to suggest he had lied on his documentation or could have been given special treatment by Joe Biden’s administration.
The Heritage Foundation launched a legal battle against Department for Homeland Security (DHS) to obtain his application. But in September 2024, the case was closed when a judge ruled that Harry’s application would remain private.
But on Wednesday Judge Carl Nichols, said during a hearing that he wanted "maximum disclosure as long as it doesn't violate privacy.”
Nichols said he was “not 100 percent sure how I want to proceed,” and that he would notify the parties “in due course”.
